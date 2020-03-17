The Garuda Empire - Binary Options

Experience the epitome of trading synthesis where the time-honored Ichimoku methodology seamlessly intertwines with revered Western indicators. It's a harmonious blend—Europe shaking hands with Japan, a true testament to the power of global financial collaboration.

With years of dedicated observation and analysis, I've come to one conclusion: Mastery is achieved through specialization. My journey with the EURJPY has been transformative, leading to the birth of this tailored indicator.

Crafted with meticulous precision, this indicator is exclusively optimized for EURJPY and AUDJPY. It's more than just an analytical tool—it's the embodiment of a trader's dedication to understanding the nuances of specific currency pairs. Dive into the world of specialized trading with an indicator that encapsulates the best of both worlds.







How to use:

1. Arrow up call 5 minutes!

2. Arrow down Put 5 minutes!

Why 4 minutes? because this is the best expiry based on my extensive experience for EURJPY

More than 65% win rate monthly. Please i dare you to back test and forward test this for yourself.

4 to 5 Signals per day (on Average)

Only use this for EURJPY and AUDJPY

Excellent for Auto trading. I have a live trading signal also in MT2Trading platform.

Follow my trading signal "Garuda Empire Reborn" in MT2.

#Binary Options



