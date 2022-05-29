Market Session Pro MT4
- Indicators
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Kambiz Shahriarynasab👋 Welcome to MetaCode
I’m Kambiz, a senior software engineer and trading platform architect with more than 15 years of experience in backend development, FinTech systems, and enterprise software architecture.
- Version: 227.6
- Updated: 6 July 2022
- Activations: 10
The Market Sessions Indicator for MT5 helps you predict market turnarounds by detecting major supply and demand areas.
These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open.
It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session.
This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses.
The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that your broker offers.
Best used on 1 minute to 1 hour time frames.
Let us know what you think about correcting this indicator. If accepted, it will be applied immediately.
You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
IMO if your Intra day on the small time frames then this Indy is a must have... you can clearly see each session sweep the previous session, making your entries absolutely spot on :) and its easy to spot when price is retracing back to the session open.. very good indy... nice work :)