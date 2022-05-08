Imbalance Finder for SMC
- Indicators
-
Jhoniel ViloriaSoftware Developer
Languages: MQL4, MQL5, Pine Scipt, C, C++, Python
I am Freelancer here:
- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 1 September 2022
- Activations: 15
Imbalance / Fair Value Gap (FVG) , this is a zone / gap created when the price move with force in a given direction. It identify a zone where the price couldpotentially go back. This gives perfect targets for your trades.
Imbalance is created from the high and low of 3 candles. When the wicks the of 1st and 3rd candle does not fully overlap the middle one.
This indicator will help you to easily spot mitigated/unmitigated imbalances in your chart.
NEW UPDATE:
- Added Multi-Timeframe feature
- Added Alerts
- Added Fractals
- Added Settings for Imbalance with Break of Structure
User didn't leave any comment to the rating