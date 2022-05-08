Imbalance Finder for SMC

Imbalance / Fair Value Gap (FVG) , this is a zone / gap created when the price move with force in a given direction. It identify a zone where the price could

potentially go back. This gives perfect targets for your trades.

Imbalance is created from the high and low of 3 candles. When the wicks the of 1st and 3rd candle does not fully overlap the middle one.





This indicator will help you to easily spot mitigated/unmitigated imbalances in your chart.

NEW UPDATE: