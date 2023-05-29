MTF Support and Resistance using ZigZag for MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.35
- Updated: 26 May 2024
- Activations: 20
This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and displays support and resistance (S&R) lines using the ZigZag indicator.
Features
Input parameters
Features
- The support and resistance lines are not redrawing.
- The indicator is capable of adding new support and resistance levels as they appear.
- Each S&R line has a tooltip that displays the price level and start time.
- Save time for multi-timeframe analysis on trades.
- All types of alerts (sound, pop-up, email, mobile push notification) are available.
- Working with all pairs (forex, metals, indices, stocks, cryptos,...).
Input parameters
- TimeFrame - Choose the Timeframe to analyze. Can be current or higher.
- Depth - The minimum of the candles on which the ZigZag will not make a new extreme.
- DisplayHTFSR - Display additional support and resistance levels based on higher timeframes than the selected 'TimeFrame' value.
- HTFZigZagDepth - ZigZag depth of higher timeframes.
- ATRPeriod - ATR Period used to adjust the distance between S&R lines.
- ATRFactor - A higher ATR Factor value will produce fewer S&R lines. Zero means the indicator will choose the best value.
- MaxHistoryBars - The number of bars for calculation (to speed up the calculations and reduce the CPU usage).
- SupportLineColor - Color of the support lines.
- ResistanceLineColor - Color of the resistance lines.
- SRLineStyle - Style of the support/resistance lines.
- SRLineWidth - Width of the support/resistance lines.
- DisplayAlerts - Display alerts (pop-up) when touching a level.
- EmailAlerts - Send alerts via email when touching a level.
- PushAlerts - Send alerts to mobile when touching a level.
- SoundAlerts - Play sound alerts when touching a level.
- SoundFile - Name of the sound file.
good indicator.