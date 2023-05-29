MTF Support and Resistance using ZigZag for MT5

5
This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and displays support and resistance (S&R) lines using the ZigZag indicator.

Features
  • The support and resistance lines are not redrawing.
  • The indicator is capable of adding new support and resistance levels as they appear.
  • Each S&R line has a tooltip that displays the price level and start time.
  • Save time for multi-timeframe analysis on trades.
  • All types of alerts (sound, pop-up, email, mobile push notification) are available.
  • Working with all pairs (forex, metals, indices, stocks, cryptos,...).

Input parameters
  • TimeFrame - Choose the Timeframe to analyze. Can be current or higher.
  • Depth - The minimum of the candles on which the ZigZag will not make a new extreme.
  • DisplayHTFSR - Display additional support and resistance levels based on higher timeframes than the selected 'TimeFrame' value.
  • HTFZigZagDepth - ZigZag depth of higher timeframes.
  • ATRPeriod - ATR Period used to adjust the distance between S&R lines.
  • ATRFactor - A higher ATR Factor value will produce fewer S&R lines. Zero means the indicator will choose the best value.
  • MaxHistoryBars - The number of bars for calculation (to speed up the calculations and reduce the CPU usage).
  • SupportLineColor - Color of the support lines.
  • ResistanceLineColor - Color of the resistance lines.
  • SRLineStyle - Style of the support/resistance lines.
  • SRLineWidth - Width of the support/resistance lines.
  • DisplayAlerts - Display alerts (pop-up) when touching a level.
  • EmailAlerts - Send alerts via email when touching a level.
  • PushAlerts - Send alerts to mobile when touching a level.
  • SoundAlerts - Play sound alerts when touching a level.
  • SoundFile - Name of the sound file.


Reviews 1
strazzy
197
strazzy 2024.06.02 12:32 
 

good indicator.

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Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Volume Plus and VSA Signals for MT5
Ngo Huu Hai
5 (1)
Indicators
The Volume+ and VSA Signals indicator for MT5 is based on the Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) methodology to provide the signals. The signals are displayed at closing of bars on the main window or subwindow in the form of symbols. The symbols are not repainting.  The indicator produces a signal on an individual bar and this signal is not buy or sell signal. When a minor trend goes in the opposite direction of a major trend, there are sequences of major trend-following signals that give a higher pro
Multi Colored Stochastic
Ngo Huu Hai
3 (1)
Indicators
The indicator is based on the relationship between two sets of Stochastic lines. The first set consists of 6 Stochastic with periods: 5, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16.  The second set consists of 6 Stochastic with periods: 34, 39, 44, 50, 55, 60. These periods are customizable. Input parameters Stochastic MA Method Method of calculation ===== Short-term ===== Stochastic #1 %K Period Stochastic #2 %K Period Stochastic #3 %K Period Stochastic #4 %K Period Stochastic #5 %K Period Stochastic #6 %K Period Short
FREE
Volume Plus for MT5
Ngo Huu Hai
Indicators
The Volume Plus indicator for MT5 can be effectively used for detecting imbalances in supply and demand. The indicator improves on the typical volume histogram by coloring the bars. Bar colors (colors are customizable): Neutral - DimGray Wide Spread (Range) Bar on High Volume - MediumBlue Narrow Spread, High Volume - MidnightBlue Wide Spread, Low Volume - ForestGreen Narrow Spread, Low Volume - DarkGreen Very/Ultra Wide Spread, Low Volume - Aqua Narrow Spread, Ultra High Volume - Purple Very/
FREE
Single Chart with MTF multi pairs and indicators
Ngo Huu Hai
Utilities
Having a chart window that has multiple pairs (symbols), timeframes, and indicators displayed simultaneously can be quite advantageous. This indicator will allow traders to place multiple chart objects in a sub window of the main chart window. The indicator is capable of adding all available MT5 indicators and custom indicators to the existing chart. The list and parameters of the indicators are for reference at: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/indicators Input parameters Name Example Indicator
FREE
MTF Support Resistance with Fibo and LR Channel
Ngo Huu Hai
Indicators
This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and displays support and resistance (S&R) lines using the ZigZag indicator. Features The support and resistance lines are not redrawing. The indicator is capable of adding new support and resistance levels as they appear. Each S&R line has a tooltip that displays the price level and start time. Shows the start time, price level and number of touches of all S&R lines when pressing the shortcut Shift+I Save time for multi-timeframe analysis on tr
VSA Scanner Dashboard for MT5
Ngo Huu Hai
Indicators
The VSA Scanner Dashboard is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanner that displays VSA signals. It is based on the  Volume Plus and VSA Signals indicator. Features Displays the VSA signal of the last closed candle. Monitors 28 customizable instruments (symbols) and up to 21 timeframes at the same time.  Easily arrange symbols in any order. Each signal has a tooltip that displays the name and time of appearance. Click on each signal to open a new chart. All types of alerts (sound, pop-up, email,
ScalpBands for MT5
Ngo Huu Hai
Indicators
This indicator is designed for scalping Gold, BTC, US30, GBPUSD, and can also be used on any financial instrument. It does not repaint, erase past signals, and it is not lagging. The indicator is a combination of two well-known indicators: Bollinger Bands and TD Sequence. It has a relatively high win rate; however, it is not a complete system and should be used in conjunction with other indicators to filter noise, increase the win rate, and is intended for experienced scalpers. Always set reaso
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strazzy
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strazzy 2024.06.02 12:32 
 

good indicator.

Ngo Huu Hai
1855
Reply from developer Ngo Huu Hai 2024.06.02 15:52
Hello Strazzy, Thank you very much for your review.
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