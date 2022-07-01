Renko Box
- Indicators
-
Andrey DikI WILL CONSIDER PROPOSALS FOR THE PUBLICATION OF A BOOK (TEXTBOOK) ON OPTIMIZATION ALGORITHMS.
A group for communication on optimization and free product testing://t.me/+vazsAAcney4zYmZi
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- Version: 10.70
- Updated: 18 April 2024
Description.
The basis for the formation of the Renko chart is the price range. If the price goes beyond its limits, the chart shows a box above or below the previous one. As a result, we see price movement without additional "noise" and important support and resistance levels.
Features.
- For use in conjunction with the Expert Advisor, an additional buffer is implemented-a box counter.
- For convenience and to increase the speed of testing, the user can use the "new box" event, which the indicator generates when a new box appears.
- You can set the size of the "reversal" box.
- The indicator will always be built the same regardless of the testing start point.
- There is no "redrawing". Once there, boxing will not change anymore.
- It will be drawn the same regardless of where it is launched from.
Input parameters:
RenkoBoxSize = 20; //Box size
ReversBcnt = 2; //Box's for reverse
RenkoBoxDrawCNT = 100; //Box's for draw
Price = bid; //bid, ask, (ask+bid)/2
RenkoBoxEventId = 123; //Box's event
very easy and quick to use. overall it's FREE