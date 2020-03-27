Inside Bar Radar

The Inside Bar pattern is a very well known candlestick formation used widely by traders all over the world and in any marketplace. This approach is very simple and adds a little confirmation candle, so it adds a third past candlestick to the count to confirm the direction of the move (upward or downward).

Obviously, there is no power on this candlestick formation if the trader has no context on what it is happening on the market he/she is operating, so this is not magic, this "radar" is only a way to instantly show to the trader an Inside Bar formation and that's it. The rest of the analysis is up to you.

There are dozens (if not, hundreds) of videos out ther using several techniques around the Inside Bar formation. Do your homework...

This indicator is highly optimized to cause no overhead at all in your platform - Only 36 lines of code! No parameters! Only color changes of you need.





