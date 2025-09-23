TrendPadPRO MT4

👉 Why TrendPadPRO ?

Because it delivers not just signals, but the real context of trend trading – the difference between late reactions and informed decisions based on market structure and dynamics.


I. TrendPadPRO - Unveiling the Context of Informed Trend Trading

  The Context of Trend Trading is far more relevant and important than indicators, timeframes, personal perspectives or beliefs.

  TrendPadPRO's unique features, including trend inertia (age) analysis, trend direction identification, and precise S/R levels, bring the knowledge of the Context of Trend Trading needed to make decisions in real time.


II. Usability of TrendPadPRO

  TrendPadPRO is a trading tool designed to cater to traders of all experience levels.

  Its intuitive interface allows traders to find the various indicators, including trend inertia (age), trend  direction, and critical support / resistance (S/R) levels for different timeframes.

  By consolidating these real time data points, TrendPadPRO provides a comprehensive outlook on market trends and highlights potential entry and exit points.


III. Riding the Momentum: Inertia (Age) and Strong Trends

  One of the standout features of TrendPadPRO is its ability to identify and measure trend inertia (age).

  Inertia (Age) is the driving force behind strong trends (sustained price movements).

  When a trend reverses on a timeframe, the Inertia (Age) have a minimum value of 2 and increases with each closed candle while trend's S/R level is not broken on this timeframe.


IV. The Trend's Direction: The Key to Tracking a Trend

  TrendPadPRO leaves no room for guesswork when it comes to trend direction.

  Its precise algorithm quickly identifies whether the market trend is upward or downward, enabling traders to follow the trend's direction in real time.


V. Unlocking Opportunities: Trend S/R Levels

  At the heart of any trading strategy lies the ability to pinpoint significant support and resistance levels.

  TrendPadPRO furnishes traders with real-time S/R levels for various timeframes.

  These levels act as crucial indicators for entry and exit points, guiding traders towards dynamic risk/reward ratios.


VI. Balancing Risk and Reward: Stop Loss and Take Profit

  TrendPadPRO empowers traders to strike the delicate balance between potential gains and acceptable risk levels.

  With a clear focus on preserving capital, the appropriate Stop Loss levels must be beyond relevant S/R levels (no any trade if no any appropriate StopLoss).

  TrendPadPRO assists in setting reasonable Take Profit levels. Traders can aim for the higher Trend S/R levels or opt for a multiple of 13.7 pips (scalping territory), towards a dynamic risk/reward ratio.


VII. Mapping Key Levels: Adaptive MA S/R in Action

TrendPadPRO shows adaptive and reliable MA-based support/resistance zones (Fast & Slow). 

These dynamic levels enhance the Context of Trend Trading by highlighting where price often reacts, providing traders with clearer entries, exits, and real-time confirmation of trend momentum.


VIII. Position Sizing: A Calculated Approach

  TrendPadPRO emphasizes prudent position sizing, enabling traders to limit their risk exposure to a maximum of 1-2% per trade.


IX. GUI features 

 Titlebar   Daily movement » Current BID » TF candle time left
 Headers   Chart Symbol » Chart TimeFrames
 Age   Numbers of candles for current trend
 Trend   Up or Down
 Trend S/R   Trend Support/Resistance's current levels 


X. Settings 

 Currency Index   Any Major Currency Index or No Currency Index
 Scanner Symbol   Any Symbol or Empty for current chart Symbol
 Index Pair Prefix   Major Currency Pair Prefix or Empty if none
 Index Pair Suffix   Major Currency Pair Suffix or Empty if none
 History Bars   Maximum number of bars used for history
 Trend Pad section   GUI color picker
 Trend Lines section  Trend Lines color picker for current chart Symbol
 Major Currency Index section  Current Currency Index components
 Constant Factor  Constant Factor of Current Currency Index
 Weighting  Weighting of Current Currency Index components
 Alerts Parameters   Enable the alert options 



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Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
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Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
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The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
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Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
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5 (2)
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Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
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