Triangle Finder Settings Description

Triangle Finder product page

MT4 version here

MT5 version here

Triangle Forming Signal/ Triangle Break Signal: You can choose what signals to show on the dashboard by enabling/disabling these settings. The yellow color is for pattern forming signal. The green color is for Up break and the red color for the down break.

Detection Method: There are 2 pattern detection methods the first method finds larger patterns and 2nd method finds smaller patterns more suited for short-term trades.

Moving Average Filter: By enabling this option indicator doesn't show the pattern breakout signals that are against the trend based on the price position relative to MA.

Moving Average Period: Set the MA period here for the moving average filter. Show target lines after break: If true, the scanner draws suggested targets based on channels. --- Deep Scan --- Scan All Market Watch Symbols: Set this to true to start deep scan for all symbols available in MetaTrader market watch window. Scan Timeframe: Set the timeframe for deep scan. Note about deep scan: Since this mode scans all market watch symbols it can be a heavy task. Based on the number of symbols and your system performance it might take about 30 seconds to complete the scan. So this is not a real-time scan like the indicator's standard mode. It is a one-time scan in a timeframe that you choose in the settings window. You have to reload the indicator every time you want to scan again (clicking on the refresh button in the top right of the dashboard in the MT4 version or changing the timeframe of the chart that the indicator is attached to in the MT5 version also reloads the indicator). After the opening of the Metatrader, the first time you run the deep scan it might not find all the patterns because the data of all market watch symbols is not downloaded yet. It's a good idea to rescan after a few minutes to be sure about updated data.

--- Other settings ---

Timeframes to scan (MT4 version): You can type the name of timeframes (as shown in the MT4 toolbar) you want to monitor separated with underline(underscore) "_" symbol. Reducing the number of timeframes for monitor reduces the calculations required and improves the dashboard performance.

Signal after candle close: If true dashboard waits until the close of the current candle then checks the signal.

Show pattern age (Bars) on buttons: If true, the indicator shows the number of bars passed since the triangle pattern formed, on dashboard buttons.





Popup Alert: To enable MT4 alert window informing dashboard signals on a symbol and timeframe. Select symbols and timeframes that you want to get alert for them by ticking their checkboxes on the panel.





Phone Notification: To receive indicator alerts on the cell phone. For this to work you must enable and fill the MetaTrader push notification settings from the Notifications tab on the MetaTrader options dialog (ctrl+o).





Email Alert: To receive indicator alerts via email. For this to work you must enable and fill the MetaTrader email settings from the Email tab on the MetaTrader options dialog (ctrl+o).





Template name for new chart: Enter the name of the template you want to apply to new charts opened by clicking on the dashboard buttons.



