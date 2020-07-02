BPSPanel

BPS Panel

Breakout Pro Scalper Solution Panel

This indicator is part of the RPTrade Pro Solutions systems.

BPS Panel is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances.
  • It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it.
  • NEVER repaints.
  • Indications are given from close to close.
  • Designed to be used alone, no other indicators are required.
  • Gives you the trend and potential Take Profit at the beginning of the day.


How does it work

  • BPS Panel is using a breakout strategy combined with price action and dynamic Support and Resistances.
  • The night trend and volatility are analyzed to be used during the next day.
  • From this analysis are determined the breakout limits (blue and dark orange lines) and also the Take Profit 
  • The "success" of the strategy and settings can be checked instantly thanks to the History data.
  • The historical part allows to see immediately if there are any "holes" in the strategy and eventually select another TimeFrame or Symbol that would fit better.
  • In real time from candle close to candle close the trend indicator waits for the signal conditions to be valid and then shows it by an arrow (green for buy and orange for sell).
  • The red dash dot lines shows where to place the Take Profit and eventual Stop Loss. 
  • Trades are indicated one by one, there are never two trades at the same time.
  • Most of the trades (80%) are finished during the day. 


BPS Panel indicates:

  • For All selected symbols on the cart:
    • Where to open your trades.
    • Take Profit and Stop Loss.
    • The potential quantity of pips that can be caught.


BPS Panel works

  • With any instrument like FX pairs, indexes, metals, futures or any other if the quotations are supplied overnight.
  • From M15 to H1. 
  • With any broker.


BPS Panel Features

  • Reliable Buy / Sell signals.
  • Very simple inputs.
  • On Screen Alert + Push notifications + Email Notifications
  • All notifications are very detailed and give also Take Profit, it allows to trade from a mobile device.
  • The buid-in indicator is displayed on a linked chart by clicking on a symbol.


How to use BPS Panel

  • Just put it on your chart(s).
  • Simply follow the arrows and Take Profit / Stop Loss indications.


Inputs

  • ShowForex: [Bool] True will show, fasle will hide Forex symbols
  • ForexColor: [Color] Selects the color of Forex symbols
  • Fx Meat Start: [Integer] Enter here the time for the beginning of the night trend. Default value is 1 o'clock; it fits for most Fx pairs that are quoted from 0 to 23:59.
  • FX Meat End: [Integer] Enter here the time for the Ending of the night trend and beginning of the trade session. Default value fits most instruments.
  • ShowCFD: [Bool] True will show, fasle will hide CFD symbols
  • CFDColor: [Color] Selects the color of CFD symbols
  • CFD Meat Start: [Integer] Enter here the time for the beginning of the night trend. Default value is 1 o'clock.
  • CFD Meat End: [Integer] Enter here the time for the Ending of the night trend and beginning of the trade session. Default value fits most instruments.
  • CFD Session End: [Integer] Will not show trades after this time.
  • Same for Futures and Indexes.
  • Show Only Tradables: [Bool] True will only show symbols that allowed to be trades, false will show all the symbols
  • Lotsize [Double] Used for profit calculations
  • Divider: [Double] Divides the distance in between Trend Start and Trend End to calculate Take Profit and SL. Default is 3, means that TP and SL will be 1/3 of the night volatility distance.
  • Allow Trade returns [Bool] : True will allow trade to be returned if price is going the opposite way, False will keep the initial direction
  • Trading Mode: [Integer] Accurate = 0; Wild = 1; Super Accurate =2, Daily Strict =3
  • Show Profit Chart: [Bool] true = show the profit chart, false = don't show.


Testing

  • Be patient, MT4 must make calculations on several pairs at the same time, it's compliated.
    For Testing only AUDNZD, AUDUSD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD and USDJPY are available in order to speed up the test.
    If you wish a complete symbols test like in the video please contact me.



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FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
FFx Basket Scanner
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 5 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24882 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Indicators
NostradamusMT4 is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. The indicator is based on Andrei Spiridonov's original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. Advantages The indicator does not redraw. It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options. Parameters Color - color of the ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE line. How to work with the indicator The indicator forms the ESTIMATED P
FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 5 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25794 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
REX complete 3in1
Christophe Godart
Indicators
This is the complete REX package. It consists of the lite, pro and ULTRA version.  Perfect for beginners and intermediates. REX complete is 100% non repaint. The strategy is based on a mix of different strategies, statistics, including pivot points, oscillators and patterns.  As the trading idea consists of a variety of some classic indicators like Momentum, Williams Percent Range, CCI, Force Index, WPR, DeMarker, CCI, RSI and Stochastic, it is clear that the fundamental indicators have being u
Sweet Waffle
Christophe Godart
Indicators
The arrows are calculated with: -     2 Parabolic  parameters -     2 ADX parameters -     4 Stochastic parameters We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator. Always trade the trend! If you make sure to draw your trend lines and support/resistance zones you will just have to wait for the signal to appear. Take the trade. For Binary Options it is advisable to set the expiry time to 5-15 min in M1 chart. THIS INDICATOR IS ZERO REPAINT Best assets to trade: - EUR
Million Dollar Challenge
Christophe Godart
Indicators
Let´s try to make some real money! Call me profit addicted. I thought why not try to make THE dream come reality. With discipline, a clear strategy and this indicator I focus on entering the perfect trades. This indicator is very easy to use as you will get perfect entry points for Put or Call trades. The arrows are calculated with: -     Momentum  parameters -     Candle stick patterns -     Fundamental Price action We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator
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