RSI Scanner MT5

RSI Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe RSI dashboard that monitors Relative Strength Index indicator for price entering and exiting overbought and oversold in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes.


Download Demo here (Scans only M2, and M10)

Settings description here

MT4 version here


RSI Scanner features:

  • Signals RSI entering and exiting the overbought and oversold zones.
  • Monitors 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes at the same time.
  • Supports all 21 timeframes of Metatrader 5 platform.
  • You can choose between 3 alert modes: 
  1. Single symbol and timeframe
  2. Multiple timeframes of a symbol
  3. Multiple symbols for a timeframe
      • Popup, email, and phone notification alerts for selected symbols and timeframes.
      • Quick review of signals in the same chart by clicking on signal buttons.
      • Works on any instrument like currencies, cryptos, stock CFDs etc.


      Notes

      1. The dashboard displays four signals in four colors. Light blue and light red for price entering the oversold or overbought zone, deep blue, and deep red are for RSI exiting the oversold or overbought zone.
      2. If you want to monitor more than 28 instruments you can load the indicator on another chart with different "Unique ID" in the settings and set different symbols for it.
      3. The symbols that you want to add to the dashboard must be visible in the MetaTrader market watch window. The first time you run the indicator or load a new symbol in the dashboard it might take a few seconds to update its data and show signals.


      If you are experienced at trading strong price moves, you may want to try the Reward Multiplier tool.
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      5 (33)
      Indicators
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      Oleg Rodin
      5 (1)
      Indicators
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      Zaha Feiz
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      Indicators
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      Evgenii Aksenov
      4.68 (34)
      Indicators
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