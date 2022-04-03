MACD Divergence Scanner MT5

MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator.

This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart.

Download demo version (works on M4,M6,M12,M20,H3,H8 timeframes of 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Full description of scanner parameters -> click here. How to get the most from the scanner -> read this article.



Using MACD divergences alongside other technical tools like price action, candlestick patterns and support resistance zones gives reliable signals for possible trend reversals.

If you are using MACD Divergence in your trading strategy, this scanner helps you find the best opportunities to trade without spending much time in front of your system.

MACD Divergence Scanner Features:

Scanner finds both regular (classic) and hidden divergences



Run the dashboard on one chart and see the MACD Divergence for all selected symbols and timeframes.

The scanner shows the divergences for entire chart when you set it to load one chart symbol.

The panel shows that how many candles passed since the divergence occurred.

The panel shows the number of trend waves (2 or 3 and more) that leads to the divergence.

When you click on table cells, you can see the S/R zone, divergence line and divergence arrow on the opened price chart.

You can split the symbols into 2 or 3 columns to show more symbols on the chart.

You can separate symbols into multiple dashboards with different parameters for each dashboard (for example for different markets).

There are a full set of parameters for customizing the appearance of the dashboard.

You can enable/disable alerts for symbols and timeframes directly from the scanner dashboard.

Scanner works in all markets (Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Crypto ...) , you can write the symbol names in the settings (comma separated) or simply set the scanner to read the symbols from market watch.

Different confirmations for divergences There are 8 confirmation option for MACD divergences that you can select in input parameters: Candlestick Patterns

MACD cross Signal line

MACD line cross zero level

Price returns to previous H/L (known as change of character or momentum shift)

Heiken Ashi indicator - Changing the Color

Stochastic indicator - Lines Cross

Strong Reversing Candle (may not happen)

Immediate alert without confirmation When divergence is confirmed, the panel shows it and you can set the scanner to receive alert for it.

Integrated with support and resistance zones You can set the scanner to only receive alerts for MACD divergences that are inside the support and resistance zones.

You can see witch MACD divergences happen in support resistance zones through cell colors.

You can set the parameters for support and resistance zones in scanner input parameters.

Support and resistance zones are calculated based on shved supply and demand indicator that you can download for free from this link (scanner doesn't need it).

Different Alert Types:



You can enable the following alerts at the same time in the scanner settings.

Show Pop Up Alert: Show alert window when scanner alert triggers.

Send Push Notification: Send push notification to mobile phone when scanner alert triggers. (You should set metatrader Notifications options)

Send Email: Send email when scanner alert triggers. (You should set metatrader Email options)

Notes: