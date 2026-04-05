Icarus Strength Continuation Indicator

The Icarus Signals Continuation(TM) Indicator is a simple, but highly effective tool for identifying strong price trends, both long and short, across all time-frames and instrument types. 

The Icarus Continuation Indicator allows users to plot individual markers for each bar, when price has extended into a high-probability trend area, after a set level of extension. The Continuation Indicator  allows users to fully optimise each of the unique Icarus settings to best fit a particular trading style or instrument type. 

Variable settings and optimisable inputs include:

  • 1. The Moving Average type (EMA, SMA, WMA & Lin Reg) being used as the primary basis to measure the Continuation background, and, critically, the measurement period -on any applied timeframe.
  • 2. The 'Threshold', being the value (set in 0.1 increments) determining the 'steepness' at which the Continuation values must be generated for a valid signal
  • 3. The 'Consecutive Signals'. This unique feature allows traders and investors to apply their preferred level of 'strength' that the Continuation must apply before printing a signal. Ie: if the settings provide for the appearance of a signal on 'Bar 1', the user can adjust the appearance of the Signal to 'Bar 1 + x' to ensure that the appearance of the Signal continues in subsequent bars. This feature allows the strongest moves to be identified, and also often demonstrates key reversal areas. (See: Icarus Reversals(TM) Indicator for more information.
  • 4. The 'Preemptive mode' allows users to have the signals painted 'live' as a bar is closing, so that entries and/or exits can be set ahead of a bar close/open, depending on the trading style being applied
  • 5. The Continuation Indicator also has,  built-in, at no additional cost, the embedded code to filter out signals which appear during certain trade environments, as defined by the Icarus Bolli-Band Change Display(TM) Indicator.  (See: Icarus Bolli-Band Change Display Indicator for more information on how to apply this unique Icarus tool to your strategy suite.) This is an 'on/off' feature, allowing the user to implement it to best suit their trading and investing style

The Indicator has formed the basis for a range of different proprietary Icarus Signals Automated Strategies, across a range of instruments, and continues to provide flexibility and reliability in a range of market environments.

The ability to fully optimise settings to suit your particular trading style, time frame and profile gives you the ultimate tool to identify trends, reversal points and areas of high-probability price action. Users can customise the printing of signals to appear for 'Long Only' or 'Short Only' via the colour settings, allowing for alternate signal inputs for Long vs Short, ideal for identifying settings that best suit particular instruments and time-frames. 

Be sure to check out the application of the Icarus Continuation Signal in combination with other powerful Icarus tools, providing a significant advantage to your trading and investing insight.  The application of the Icarus Continuation, Icarus Reversal and Icarus BolliBand Change Display are particularly useful for active traders, investors and system developers. 

If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out and we'll assist in ensuring your investment in Icarus tools provide the best possible professional grade insight available. 

Yours in trading confidence. 

The Icarus Signals Team


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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
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