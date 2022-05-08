[MT4 Version]

Ultimate Alpha Trend MT5



Ultimate Alpha Trend is the first trend indicator, which combines volatility, volume, average price and momentum. The results is a highly versatile representation of trendy and sideways market conditions, highlighting, at the same time, significant supply and demand levels. The Ultimate Alpha Trend indicator can be used to find entry oportunities and to set SLs taking into consideration current market volatility, volume and momentum. Besides that, the indicator allows the user to highlight past entry points to analyze and optimize any trading strategy. Ultimate Alpha Trend serves really well as filter for sideway market conditions. Areas without any separation between both trends indicate sideways market conditions.

Ultimate Alpha Trend strategy?

Entry points: Crossovers from the green line over the red one indicates a buy signal. This signal can be taken as soon as the as the crossover happens in strong trendy market conditions or in a retest of the same in weaker trends. Crossovers from the red line over the green one indicates a sell signal.

Stop loss: The red line indicates the most conservative SL position. However, a traling stop loss following the green line as great level in strong trendy market conditions.

Take profit: The take profit level can be predifined based on market structure and previous Ultimate Alpha Trend sideways values. Another posibility for strong trendy markets is to disable the TP level and keep a trailing stop loss based on the values of the red line.

Key characteristics

Time saving and a clear and simplified representation of the current market conditions.

Ease to use and adapt to many trading strategies.

Functional with all pairs (Cryptos, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities...).

Sofisticated alerts and notification system.

Input parameters

Settings

Price Source: price source for the main algorithm.

MA type: moving average type used in the main algorithm.

MA Period [>1]

Tolerance [0.1 - 2.0]: a lower value gives more entry and with less lag. A higher value gives more conservative levels.

Momentum over volume: prioritize momentum over volume for the main calculations.

Visualization

Debug signals: show or hidde past entry signals.

Notifications Activate Alerts: enables alert system

Activate Notifications: enables notification system

Author



Diego Arribas, private investor and speculator, automation engineer in the aerospace industry