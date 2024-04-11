Gaussian Channel MT5

Gaussian Channel MT5 is the first indicator in the market that uses Ehlers Gaussian Filter methods to define trends. Nowadays, this Gaussian Channel is highly known as a method to support HOLD techniques in crypto.

If the price is above the channel the trend is strong, if it comes back to the channel this can react as a resistance and indicate the beginning of a bear market (or Winter) if the price breaks below it.

Eventhough the use of this channel focuses on higher timeframes, the input parameters allow the user to adapt the inidicator to any pair, timeframe and trading strategy. This is the reason what makes the Gaussian Channel MT5 indicator ideal for HOLD, SCALPING and SWING strategies.

At the same time, Gaussian Channel MT5 provides a system of alerts and notifications on the mobile phone and on the MT5 Terminal when the price enters or leaves the Channel.

Some of the characteristics of the indicator are the following:

Time saving

Provides an awesome overview of the current trend

Ease of decision-making for entries and taking full or partial benefits

Highly customizable

Functional in all pairs (Crypto, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities ...)

Perfect for Scalping, HOLD or Swing trading

Alerts and notifications on the MT5 terminal and on the mobile phone

Input parameters

Settings:

Channel Price Source: Price data source for the channel (High, low, open, close, median, typical and weighted)

Poles : Number of poles for the Gaussian Channel [1-9]

Length: Channel's period [>2]

TrueRange Multiplier : Multiplier for the TrueRange's calculation

: Activate Lag Reduction: Activates reduction Lag mode

Activate Fast Response: Activates Fast response mode

Fill Channel: Channel is colored

Notifications: Tolerance for resending alert : Tolerance to consider the price leaves or enters the channel a second time (in Points)

: Tolerance to consider the price leaves or enters the channel a second time (in Points) Alerts when price enters channel: Enables alerts on the MT5 Terminal every time the price enters the channel

Alerts when price leaves channel: Enables alerts on the MT5 Terminal every time the price leaves the channel

the channel Activate Notifications: Enables phone Notifications

Colors:

Customize the indicator colors. (Take into consideration MT5 colors overlay)



