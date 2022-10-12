How the day starts
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
This indicator draws the high intraday price and the low intraday price of the first n minutes of the day. The chart shows the days with vertical lines and two horizontal lines to indicate the max and the min close price of the n first minutes of the day. The max/min lines start and end with the day calculated.
With this indicator you can see how starts the day compared with the previous days.
It is valid for any market inasmuch as the start time is calculated with the data received.
Parameters
- offsetMinutes: Amount of first minutes of the day to calculate. It must be under 60*4 minutes
- InpStyle: Day Line style. Style of the vertical line intra days
- InpWidth: Day Line width. Width of the vertical line intra days
- InpLineDayColor: Day Line color. Colour of the vertical line intra days
- InpLineMaxColor: Max Line color. Colour of the max line
- InpLineMinColor: Min Line color. Colour of the min line
- InpFont: Font. Date Font
- InpFontSize: Font size. Date Font Size