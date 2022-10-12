How the day starts

This indicator draws the high intraday price and the low intraday price of the first n minutes of the day. The chart shows the days with vertical lines and two horizontal lines to indicate the max and the min close price of the n first minutes of the day. The max/min lines start and end with the day calculated.
With this indicator you can see how starts the day compared with the previous days.
It is valid for any market inasmuch as the start time is calculated with the data received.

Parameters 

  • offsetMinutes:  Amount of first minutes of the day to calculate. It must be under 60*4 minutes
  • InpStyle: Day Line style. Style of the vertical line intra days
  • InpWidth: Day Line width. Width of the vertical line intra days
  • InpLineDayColor: Day Line color. Colour of the vertical line intra days
  • InpLineMaxColor: Max Line color. Colour of the max line
  • InpLineMinColor: Min Line color. Colour of the min line
  • InpFont: Font. Date Font
  • InpFontSize: Font size. Date Font Size
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Daniel Stein
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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