"Forex strength meter full" is a new improved version of the popular indicator. In this version, we have changed the input filters and made the indicator signals faster and more accurate. Now this indicator can be used in trading even more effectively than its basic free version. The new version of the indicator is built on self-learning algorithms and is able to self-analyze its signals in order to exclude false information data flows.





Why should you use this indicator? It shows the direction of the trend well. Look closely at the graph below the description. There we showed with an arrow and gave a description of how to act. If the indicator shows more on EUR and less on USD, then we buy. If the indicator shows less on EUR and more on USD, then we sell. And according to this principle, we work with all currency pairs.













Benefits of the indicator:

accurately shows the direction of the trend

accurately shows price reversal points

shows information about all currency pairs on one chart in one window









Indicator settings: