This Cross Trend Signal indicator uses Donchian channel and ATR indicators. This trend tracking system uses historical data to buy and sell.

This indicator does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change. You can use it in all graphics. You can use it in all pairs.

This indicator shows the input and output signals as arrows and alert.

Open long deals on blue arrows

Open short deals on red arrows

When sl_tp is set to true, the indicator will send you the close long and close short warnings.

It tells you that you should quit the transaction.





Parameters

Period - Circular channel period for trading signals

Circular channel period for trading signals Stop - Cyclic channel period for output signals

Cyclic channel period for output signals SL_TP - Check if I'm stopped and show the future signals

Check if I'm stopped and show the future signals ATR Time - ATR To set the stop loss

ATR To set the stop loss ATRStopNumber - to calculate stop-loss

to calculate stop-loss Alerts - notification feature



