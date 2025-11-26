Integrated Dashboard Scanner

Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Your Market Command Center (v3.74)

Short Description
The Integrated Dashboard Scanner monitors multiple symbols and timeframes from a single panel. Version 3.74 features four core scanning modules based on Dariusz Dargo's trading strategy (IB/OB Breakouts, MACD Divergence & Convergence, MACD Pivot, MACD Bias) plus five supplementary modules (Market Structure, Momentum, Daily ATR Usage, Economic News, and Memo). Each module can be configured independently.
New in v3.74: Link up to four target charts simultaneously, use the new Memo system, and toggle alerts instantly by clicking module titles.

Key Features
  • Time-saving: Monitor all instruments from one panel—no more manual chart switching.
  • Four core strategy modules: IB/OB, MACD Divergence/Convergence, MACD Pivot, MACD Bias based on Dariusz Dargo's methodology.
  • Five supplementary modules: Market Structure, Momentum, Daily ATR Usage, Economic News, and Memo to validate and time core signals.
  • NEW (v3.74) Multi-Chart Synchronization: Link up to 4 separate charts to the scanner. Clicking a signal updates your entire workspace (e.g., M15, H1, H4, and D1 charts) instantly.
  • NEW (v3.74) Memo System: Save and recall up to 10 custom setups or notes directly on the dashboard. Your notes are saved to a file and persist after restarts.
  • NEW (v3.74) Interactive Alert Control: Toggle alerts for any module instantly by simply clicking the module's title on the dashboard.
  • NEW (v3.74) EA Integration: Improved signal output for external Expert Advisors reading the scanner's comments.
  • Market Structure Scanner: Advanced analytical tool tracking trend direction and retracement depth.
  • Daily ATR Usage: Shows how much of the daily volatility range has been consumed.
  • DPI-Aware Interface: Automatically adjusts to your display scaling for crisp visuals on any monitor.
  • Flexible Alerts: On-screen, push, and email notifications with automatic consolidation.

Scanning Modules Overview

Core Strategy Modules (Based on Dariusz Dargo's Methodology)

IB/OB Breakouts & Formations
Detects Inside Bar (consolidation) and Outside Bar (expansion) patterns at important price levels, then signals when price breaks out.
  • Inside Bar: A smaller bar completely contained within the previous bar—indicates consolidation. When price breaks out of this pattern at a swing high/low, it often leads to strong moves.
  • Outside Bar: A larger bar that engulfs the previous bar—indicates expansion and volatility increase.
  • Swing Level Filter: "Period to define Swing High/Low" (default: 31) filters IB/OB setups to show only those forming at local extremum points. The mother bar must be the highest high or lowest low within the last 31 bars to qualify as a valid setup.
What this actually does: This filter ensures patterns form at swing highs/lows, not just anywhere on the chart. It eliminates random IB/OB patterns forming during sideways consolidation where price isn't making clear swings. In a strong trend, you'll still see regular signals as price makes new highs or lows—the filter just makes sure each pattern is at a local turning point.
Higher values (e.g., 50) = stricter filter, fewer signals, only at major swings. Lower values (e.g., 20) = looser filter, more frequent signals.
  • Breakout Classification: The scanner visually shows whether a breakout is continuation (same direction as prevailing trend) or reversal (opposite direction).
  • Formation Signals: Optionally highlight when a pattern forms, even before breakout occurs.
  • Quick Setup: Enable the module, configure timeframes in "Timeframes for IBOB Scanner". Adjust "Period to define Swing High/Low". Enable/disable formation alerts.

MACD Divergence & Convergence
Detects mismatches (divergence) or alignments (convergence) between price movement and the MACD indicator momentum.
  • Divergence: Price makes a new high but MACD doesn't (bearish divergence) or price makes a new low but MACD doesn't (bullish divergence). Often precedes reversals.
  • Convergence: Price and MACD both make higher highs (bullish) or both make lower lows (bearish). Confirms trend strength.
  • Independent Control: Enable/disable Divergence and Convergence signals separately. Set unique colors for each type.
  • Lookback Window: "Max Past Swings to Check" (default: 6) limits how far back the scanner looks for patterns.
  • Quick Setup: Enable the module, configure timeframes. Set MACD periods (Default 12, 26). Adjust "Max Past Swings to Check".

MACD Pivot
Identifies potential trend exhaustion by detecting when MACD momentum suddenly reverses after a sustained move.
  • How It Works: The scanner looks for situations where MACD histogram has been consistently rising (or falling) for several bars, then suddenly reverses direction.
  • Trend Requirement: "Min Bars in Trend Before Pivot" (default: 5) means MACD must have been moving in one direction for at least 5 consecutive bars before a reversal counts.
  • Pivot Validation Options: You can choose how strictly to validate pivots:
    • "Require MACD to be > 0 (for sell) or < 0 (for buy)": Bullish pivot only if MACD was below zero; bearish only if above zero.
    • "OR: Pivot is a local extremum": Pivot counts if MACD histogram reaches a local high/low at the reversal point.
  • Quick Setup: Enable the module, configure timeframes. Set MACD periods. Adjust "Min Bars in Trend Before Pivot". Configure validation options.

MACD Bias
Shows the current momentum state of each symbol at a glance using MACD position and direction.
  • Four Possible States: Rising & Above Zero, Rising & Below Zero, Falling & Above Zero, Falling & Below Zero.
  • Selective Display: Choose which states to show based on your trading style.
  • Color Coding: Background color instantly shows the current bias.

Supplementary Filter & Utility Modules

Economic News Calendar
Displays upcoming economic events and highlights symbols that will be affected.
  • Automatic Event Scanning: Fetches upcoming economic events from the MQL5 calendar.
  • Symbol Highlighting: Automatically highlights symbols in the main grid when they're about to be affected by news.
  • Quick Setup: Enable the module, choose "Panel Position Mode". Select impact levels to monitor.

Market Structure
This is an advanced analytical tool provided as a supplementary feature.
  • Tracks market structure: Analyzes trend direction and measures how deeply price has retraced into recent swings.
  • Trend Direction: Shows whether each symbol is in an Uptrend or Downtrend.
  • Retracement Highlighting (default: 75%): Highlights cells when price pulls back deeply (e.g., >75% into the Discount Zone).
  • Swing Sensitivity (default: 3.0): Controls which price moves are significant enough to track using ATR.
  • Quick Setup: Enable the module, set timeframes. Adjust swing sensitivity and retracement threshold.

Momentum Scanner
Identifies instruments with unusually strong price movements by comparing current price change to typical volatility.
  • How It Works: The scanner measures how much price has moved compared to its Average True Range (ATR).
  • Thresholds: Set what counts as "Strong" (default: 1.5) and "Weak" (default: 1.1) momentum.
  • Direct Display: Shows the momentum value in each cell.

Daily ATR Usage
Shows how much of the daily volatility range has already been used up on intraday timeframes.
  • How It Works: Compares current price movement on lower timeframes against the average daily range.
  • Visual Highlighting: Highlights symbols with low usage (<50%, expansion potential) or high usage (>100%, exhaustion potential).

Memo System (NEW in v3.70)
A dedicated workspace tool for your personal notes and setups.
  • Workspace Organization: Save up to 10 different notes or dashboard configurations.
  • Persistent Storage: Notes are saved to a hard file and remain safe even if you restart the platform.
  • Quick Setup: Enable "InpEnableMemo" in the inputs.

How to Use – Quick Setup
  1. Add Symbols: Enter symbols into "List of instruments no 1" and "List of instruments no 2".
  2. Configure Timeframes: Each module has its own timeframe list.
  3. Set Up Target Charts (NEW Multi-Chart Command):
    • Open up to 4 charts you want to control.
    • Press Ctrl+T (Experts tab) to find the Chart ID for each.
    • Paste these IDs into "Target Chart ID" fields in the scanner settings.
    • Result: Clicking a signal switches ALL linked charts instantly.
  4. Enable Alerts & Interactive Control:
    • Choose which modules should send alerts.
    • NEW: Toggle alerts instantly by clicking the module title on the dashboard.
  5. Scan Speed: Set "Scan Interval" (default: 10 seconds).

Strategy Integration
The scanner includes four core modules implementing Dariusz Dargo's trading methodology and five supplementary modules designed to help validate and time entries.
Recommended approach: Use the core modules to identify trading opportunities, then cross-reference with the filter modules to improve entry timing.

Important Note
The scanner displays information and alerts—it does not draw lines on charts and does not execute trades. Alerts are primarily visual. Push notifications and emails are optional.

Performance Note
When using all modules simultaneously with a large number of symbols, initial data loading may take some time depending on your broker's historical data delivery speed. Once synchronized, the scanner operates in real-time with minimal resource usage.
