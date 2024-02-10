ADXW Cloud

4.57

This is Wilder's ADX with cloud presentation of DI+ & DI- lines.

Features

  • 4 standard lines of the ADX indicator: DI+, DI-, ADX, ADXR
  • cloud presentation of DI+/DI- lines with transparent colors
  • applicable to all time-frames and all markets

What Is ADX

J. Welles Wilder Jr., the developer of well-known indicators such as RSI, ATR, and Parabolic SAR, believed that the Directional Movement System, which is partially implemented in ADX indicator, was his most satisfying achievement. In his 1978 book, New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems, He said:

I have probably spent more time studying directional movement than any other concept. Certainly one of my most satisfying achievements was the day I was actually able to reduce this concept to an absolute mathematical equation.

The core idea of this indicator is to record directional movements whenever there is a higher high or lower low. The indicator then calculates the smoothed moving average of these directional movements to determine the Directional Indexes (DIs), which are represented as DI+ and DI- lines within the ADX indicator (or as cloud in this version). The Average Directional Index (ADX) line is derived by dividing the difference between the DIs by their sum total. (You can see the calculations in the attached pictures.)

To Trade Using the ADX

  • When the cloud's color changes from red to green (indicating a cross of the DIs), enter a long position and set your stop loss at the low price of the day (identified as the Extreme Point by Wilder).
  • Avoid opening any positions when the ADX line (blue line) is below the cloud (both DI lines) or when the ADXR line (orange dotted line) is below 20. Similar rules apply for opening short positions when the cloud's color changes from green to red.
  • Reverse your position when the cloud's color changes again, but do not reverse (and hold the current position) if the price doesn't close below the Extreme Point.
  • Take profit when the ADX line is above the cloud (both DI lines) and begins a downward movement. You can re-enter in the same direction if the ADX line starts another upward movement or with the next change in cloud color.
  • Exit the current position when the ADX line falls below the cloud (both DI lines), as the trend is considered exhausted at this point.
The ADX indicator provides a comprehensive trading system, offering entry and exit points, stop-loss and take-profit levels, and insights into ranging and trending market conditions..


By following the instructions outlined above, which are abstracted from Wilder's book, you can implement this trading system yourself. However, there is also a PRO version of the ADX indicator available (ADXW Cloud Pro), which automatically plots these points and data on the chart, simplifying the trading process with the Directional Movement System, and you can purchase it in my page on the mql5 market.

Reviews 9
Irusel
794
Irusel 2026.05.16 17:47 
 

отлично

Passakon Ekaburudkul
373
Passakon Ekaburudkul 2024.04.28 07:38 
 

Thanks, very helpful.

GordonPsmn
30
GordonPsmn 2024.03.18 15:42 
 

Sehr nützlich für präzise Ein- und Ausstiege in Kombination mit anderen Indikatoren

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Classic MACD It has MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram . The Histogram has 4 colors , showing its movement direction as simple as possible. The smoothing factor in the input helps to eliminate noisy signals. Besides different price types (hlc, hlcc, ohlc, ...), there is an option to use volume data as the source for MACD calculations (which is better to be used by real volume not unreliable tick volume). While the original MACD indicator uses Exponential Moving Average, this indicator provide
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Features All Ichimoku Signals (Selectable) : Display all reliable signals generated by the Ichimoku indicator. You can choose which signals to view based on your preferences. Filter by Signal Strength : Sort signals by their strength—whether they are weak, neutral, or strong. Live Notifications : Receive real-time notifications for Ichimoku signals. Transparent Cloud : Visualize the Ichimoku cloud in a transparent manner. Available Signals Tenkensen-Kijunsen Cross Price-Kijunsen Cross Price-C
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Combination of Ichimoku and Super Trend indicators, with Signals and live notifications on Mobile App and Meta Trader Terminal. Features: Display five reliable signals of ARC Ichimoku Filter signals by their strength level (strong, neutral, weak) Send live notifications on Mobile App and Meta Trader terminal S ignals remain consistent without repainting Applicable across all time-frames Suitable for all markets Notifications format: "ARC Ichimoku | XAUUSD | BUY at 1849.79 | Tenken-Kijun cross |
Total Volume Profile
Shahabeddin Baset
Indicators
Includes almost all the concepts related to Volume Profile: POC , Value Area , Developing POC , Anchored VWAP , Volume Delta ; since the “Total” in its name. It is fast in its calculations and simple to work with. Features: 1.    Selectable calculation timeframe to find most traded levels. 2.    Capable of calculating Volume Profile based on tick data 3.    Adjustable histogram bars by their count. 4.    Adjustable histogram bars by their height (price range). 5.    Showing Value Area (VA
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Irusel
794
Irusel 2026.05.16 17:47 
 

отлично

Chunkun Yang
142
Chunkun Yang 2026.04.22 19:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

EB83Br72
1155
EB83Br72 2026.03.03 02:03 
 

bom indicador, estou testando obrigado.

Yassou Kalimera
853
Yassou Kalimera 2025.01.21 12:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Passakon Ekaburudkul
373
Passakon Ekaburudkul 2024.04.28 07:38 
 

Thanks, very helpful.

GordonPsmn
30
GordonPsmn 2024.03.18 15:42 
 

Sehr nützlich für präzise Ein- und Ausstiege in Kombination mit anderen Indikatoren

Shahabeddin Baset
34177
Reply from developer Shahabeddin Baset 2024.03.19 08:24
danke schon
Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2024.03.12 07:55 
 

Ein hilfreicher Indikator, gute Arbeit.

Shahabeddin Baset
34177
Reply from developer Shahabeddin Baset 2024.03.15 22:28
Vielen Dnak
If you have any suggestion to improve the indicator, I'm ready to hear and implement it in the code.
pattaya112
278
pattaya112 2024.02.29 13:57 
 

hilfreich

norbee01
34
norbee01 2024.02.13 15:14 
 

Nagyon tetszik. Köszönöm hogy megalkottad

Shahabeddin Baset
34177
Reply from developer Shahabeddin Baset 2024.02.14 19:15
Thanks. Hope it will help you.
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