Kecia Footprint Orderflow

5

if you want to test it : private message me (MT5 demo testing doesn't work)

Designed to help traders gain a deeper understanding of the market’s true order flow dynamics. By visualizing the “footprints” left by candles, this indicator reveals how the delta (the difference between buying and selling pressure) changes during the candle formation, as well as how volume fluctuates at different price levels. These insights are essential for traders seeking to identify reversals, breakouts, and key support or resistance zones based on the underlying order flow.

What sets this indicator apart is its ability to display bid-ask imbalances and its comprehensive visualization of how the market's order flow evolves. With this tool, traders can precisely track volume changes and delta variations to understand where significant shifts in market sentiment are occurring, helping you to make better-informed trading decisions.

It is important to note that the footprint data presented by this indicator is an approximation rather than an exact representation of the real volume. This is because MT5 does not natively offer access to raw, real-time order flow data at the tick level. As such, the Kecia Footprint Orderflow indicator uses available data to estimate volume during tick movements, providing you with a close approximation of market behavior, but not an exact picture of the actual order volume. Despite this limitation, the indicator performs its best to “understand” the real volume during tick formations, enabling traders to make informed decisions based on an educated estimation of market activity.

Practical Applications

  1. Spotting Reversals:This indicator is ideal for spotting potential reversal points. When a price trend starts to lose momentum, the delta and volume data become crucial for confirming whether a reversal is about to take place. If delta shifts dramatically from negative to positive (or vice versa), accompanied by a volume spike, the indicator marks this with arrows, alerting you to a potential shift in market sentiment.For example, during a bullish trend, if the delta shows increasing selling pressure or negative delta values, it could signal a weakening uptrend and a possible reversal. Conversely, during a downtrend, a spike in buying pressure and positive delta can indicate the beginning of a bullish reversal.
  1. Identifying Breakouts:Breakouts are often the result of a significant imbalance between buyers and sellers. The Kecia Footprint Orderflow indicator tracks these imbalances by showing large delta shifts and volume spikes, especially at key price levels such as support and resistance zones.When the delta crosses a specific threshold (set by the user), and there is a surge in volume, it signals that a breakout is likely. The indicator will plot arrows at these levels, providing early warnings of breakout opportunities.By combining delta variations and volume analysis, traders can confidently enter trades in the direction of the breakout, armed with real-time data confirming the strength of the move.
  1. Confirming Trend Strength:This indicator is not just useful for spotting reversals and breakouts—it can also help confirm the strength of an ongoing trend. If the delta continues to show increasing buying or selling pressure in the direction of the trend, it’s a sign that the trend is likely to continue. This information is critical when deciding whether to hold onto a position or exit early.For example, if the market is in an uptrend, and delta shows persistent positive values (buying pressure) with increasing volume, you can be more confident that the trend will continue. On the other hand, if delta starts fluctuating or moving in the opposite direction, it might be a sign that the trend is weakening, and a reversal could be imminent.
  1. Volume Analysis for Market Sentiment:Volume is an essential tool for confirming price moves and understanding the market’s true sentiment. The Kecia Footprint Orderflow indicator allows you to see where large volumes are concentrated at specific price levels. This data helps identify high-interest zones where significant market participants are positioning their orders.For example, if a price moves higher with increasing volume and a positive delta, it signals strong buying pressure and a bullish sentiment. If volume decreases while the price continues to rise, it might signal a weakening trend, suggesting that the price move could soon reverse.By analyzing the volume profile and delta in real time, the indicator allows you to understand how market sentiment is evolving and adjust your strategy accordingly.
  1. Bid-Ask Imbalances for Price Confirmation:The Kecia Footprint Orderflow indicator also helps identify bid-ask imbalances, a crucial tool for understanding the underlying strength of price movements. These imbalances reveal where there is more buying or selling pressure at specific price levels.When the ask (sell orders) outweighs the bid (buy orders), it can indicate that sellers are in control, potentially pushing the price lower. Conversely, when the bid outweighs the ask, buyers are in control, and the price may rise. By identifying these imbalances in real time, you can anticipate price movements before they are fully reflected in the chart, giving you a key advantage in fast-moving markets.

New Features:

- volume profile

- daily volume profile



Reviews 2
Rutt Tungkiratichai
2674
Rutt Tungkiratichai 2025.06.02 06:07 
 

great indi as well as great support

Papasman
35
Papasman 2025.02.25 23:14 
 

This is a great indicator. The best you can find on Mt5 with regards to Volume Profile and Orderflow on the Footprint chart. Unlike others that repaint and adjust on scrolling the developer has ensured its stability and flexibility and yet is always willing support and improve on this project.

Recommended products
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4 (29)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Indicators
Discover the power of advanced volume analysis with Weis Wave Scouter, a revolutionary indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines the proven principles of the Wyckoff method and Volume Spread Analysis (VSA). Designed for traders seeking precision and depth in their operations, this indicator offers a tactical reading of the market through cumulative volume wave analysis, helping to identify key points of trend reversals and continuations. Weis Wave Scouter features a clear visual interface with co
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Hunter Spike
Jaime Humberto Gomez Arias
Indicators
Hunter Spike This indicator consists of two regression channels calibrated with the current movement of the synthetic index algorithm, for any Deriv or Weltrade broker. Each channel has a signal, a target that alerts us when the price touches them, indicating buys on booms or gains and sells on crashes or pains. -configuration for booms or gains: Channel zone 1 (30) Channel zone 2 (0) -configuration for crashes or pains: Channel zone 1 (100) Channel zone 2 (70) Zones freely configurable by
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.14 (21)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multi
DYJ TradingView
Daying Cao
5 (1)
Indicators
DYJ TRADINGVIEW is a multi indicator rating system, using the rating signals counts and analysis tools to find entry opportunities in global markets DYJ TRADINGVIEW has 10 built-in indicators for market analysis. Indicator-based analysis is used by many traders to help them make decisions on what trades to take and where to enter and exit them.  We use several different types that can complement each other well. Use us to follow your market, You can find more accurate transactions. The trend ind
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Wave Trend MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
MT4 Version Wave Trend MT5 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current move
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.8 (15)
Indicators
ATREND: How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The " ATREND " indicator for the MT5 platform is designed to provide traders with robust buy and sell signals by utilizing a combination of technical analysis methodologies. This indicator primarily leverages the Average True Range (ATR) for volatility measurement, alongside trend detection algorithms to identify potential market movements. Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. Key Features: ⦁ Dynamic Trend Detect
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Indicators
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
Automated Trendlines MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Trendlines  are the most essential tool of technical analysis in forex trading.  Unfortunately, most  traders don’t draw them correctly. Automated Trendlines indicator is a professional tool for serious traders that help you visualize the trending movement of the markets . AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines" There are two types of Trendlines Bullish Trendlines and Bearish Trendlines. In the uptrend, Forex trend line is drawn throu
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Terra Infinity is a flat indicator. This improved version of the CalcFlat indicator has three additional lines that significantly increase its effectiveness. Unlike its predecessor with two static levels, Terra Infinity adds three dynamic lines above the main histogram, which are interpreted as follows: base signal line, minimum signal line, maximum signal line. These lines are formed using the additional parameter Avg, which is the average value of the histogram. Averaging produces a line cl
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
PZ ABCD Retracement MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Identify precise entry and exit points with AB=CD patterns This indicator finds AB=CD retracement patterns. The AB=CD Retracement pattern is a 4-point price structure where the initial price segment is partially retraced and followed by an equidistant move from the completion of the pullback, and is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable AC and BD ratios Customizable b
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Trend Strength Score
Najmulhuda Bin Mohd Salleh
Indicators
Trend Strength Score – MT5 Indicator Trend Strength Score is a non-repainting technical indicator designed to measure and visualize the strength of market trends. It uses a combination of directional and volatility-based metrics to display a real-time trend strength histogram. Key Features Trend strength visualized in four levels: No Trend, Weak, Moderate, Strong Multi-factor analysis using: ADX (trend strength) ATR (volatility) EMA slope (trend direction) Real-time histogram display based on cl
Key Candlepatterns
Raphael Lorenz Baumgartner
Indicators
Key Candlepatterns Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Custom Indicator Display: Chart Window (Candlestick Overlay) Functions: Detects and color-codes specific candlestick patterns based on candle shape, relative position, and ATR filters. Candles receive distinct colors depending on type (e.g. inside bar, outside bar, engulfing, hammer, shooting star, etc.). Visual patterns can help traders identify where buyers or sellers are likely active . Turning points (e.g., hammer followed by confirmation) are
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
KasTon Magic All in One Indicators
Kauser Alam
Indicators
KasTon Trend System: The Complete 2-in-1 Trading Strategy Identify the Trend, Confirm the Signal, and Trade with Confidence! Do you suffer from confusion while trading? Do you find it difficult to determine the market's direction? Are you tired of losing money on false signals? The KasTon Trend System is here as an integrated solution to all these problems. This is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading strategy built on the synergy of two powerful, custom-built indicators. Our main g
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
KT Liquidity Sweep Filter MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
The KT Liquidity Sweep Filter identifies and highlights critical liquidity sweep zones. It combines these zones with clear price-action rejections and an adaptive trend filter to generate precise buy and sell signals aligned with the market trend. It differentiates between major and minor liquidity sweep zones, marking major areas with big arrows and minor ones with smaller arrows for easy identification. Big Arrows: Indicate strong reversal signals originating from major liquidity sweep zones.
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Buyers of this product also purchase
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (59)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tr
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (21)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move. Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Key features Stoploss   and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the brea
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /         VERSION MT4   Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now,
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.55 (20)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months       access to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS       — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months       access to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed tra
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (6)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Indicators
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
Trend Sensor MT5
Yuriy Lyachshenko
Indicators
The indicator shows the most appropriate entry and exit points. It also displays statistical data on all signals for better analysis of trading. With the help of this indicator you will be able to better understand the market. As soon as the power of the trend begins to weaken (this will be shown on the panel), the trend line will gravitate to the horizontal position - this is the signal to exit the trade. Or you can exit when the average/median profit level is reached. The indicator was the r
MonetTrend
Aliya Bolek
Indicators
MonetTrend — Премиум-индикатор для торговли по тренду (M30, H1, H4) MonetTrend — это мощный и визуально понятный трендовый индикатор, созданный для торговли на таймфреймах M30, H1 и H4. Он идеально подходит для работы с волатильными инструментами, такими как: • Золото (XAUUSD) • Криптовалюты (BTCUSD) • Валютные пары (EURUSD, USDJPY и др.) Ключевые особенности MonetTrend: • Автоматическое отображение Take Profit 1 (TP1) и Stop Loss (SL): После появления сигнала индикатор сразу показывает: • TP
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicators
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.46 (133)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
VPVR Insight MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
Indicators
This indicator is a classic implementation of the Market Profile (Volume Profile Visible Range), allowing for the display of price density over time while highlighting the most significant price levels, the value area, and the control price within a specific trading session. MT4-version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125261 The indicator can be applied across timeframes from M1 to D1, enabling the analysis of market profiles for daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday trading. Utilizing
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (3)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
TPTSyncX
Arief
Indicators
Built for intuitive navigation with no user manual needed. Smart tooltips guide you along the way. the more you use it, the more you learn. FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support MT5 Oscillator Indicator for Elliott Wave Counting MT5 EA Trade Manager for Risk Management MT5 EA  to Close All Positions Based on Target Equity Direct  Download here  or visit https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763780 Spot the Trend. Read the Pattern. Time the Entry. 3 Steps in Under 30 Seconds! Trade effortlessly — no an
IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
IQ Gold Gann Levels a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download
Nirvana trend
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Indicators
Nirvana Trend — Trend indicator and ATR‑based risk framework Note: This tool provides analytical information only and does not guarantee, promise, or imply profits, income, or any specific outcome (including passing evaluations/challenges). The decision to use it and all responsibility rest with the user. Overview Nirvana Trend is a technical analysis indicator designed to standardize decision‑making and strengthen trading discipline. By offering filtered signals, multi‑timeframe confirmation,
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.73 (52)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Market Profile Heatmap
Samuele Borella
Indicators
MP TPO Heatmap — Market Profile (TPO) with VAH/VAL/POC/IB Market Profile is a way to visualize how price accepts or rejects value within a session. Instead of averaging, it counts how often price traded at each level during equal-time “brackets.” The result is a distribution you can read at a glance: thick areas = acceptance; thin edges = rejection. This indicator implements a TPO-based Market Profile with clean session lines (POC, VAH, VAL, IBH, IBL) and a fast, two-tone heatmap cloud that high
Support Resistance Peaks Indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
SupportResistancePeaks Indicator indicator - is the combination of dynamic support/resitance and price action pattern. As a rule support/resistance indicators uses already calculated, history levels. The most disadvantage of this method - new(incomming) levels always are not the same as were on history, in other words accuracy is not so high as expected. My indicator is looking for dynamic/live levels that are forming right now after trend lost it's power and choppy market starts. As a rule exac
Suleiman Levels
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (3)
Indicators
Important Note: The image shown in the screenshots includes two indicators: the “Suleiman Levels” indicator and the “RSI Trend V” indicator. NEW UPDATE v 7.9:  A remarkable and special update for Mode #3, which is dedicated to detecting levels. The Suleiman Levels indicator is a professional, advanced, and integrated analysis tool. With nearly 9,800 lines of code, it makes your analysis charts clearer than ever before. It is not just an indicator. Powerful features of Suleiman Levels: Yellow Bo
More from author
Kecia Market News Detector
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
Indicators
The   Kecia Market News Detector  is a cutting-edge MT5 indicator designed to detect and quantify the impact of news events and market anomalies across multiple currency pairs in real-time. By leveraging 20+ advanced statistical metrics, this tool identifies abnormal market behavior, liquidity shifts, and volatility regimes often triggered by economic news, geopolitical events, or institutional order flow. Key Features: Multi-Symbol Dashboard : Monitor up to 30 currency pairs simultaneously in a
Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
Indicators
Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
Kecia RSI Pro
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
Indicators
designed for precision Kecia RSI Pro is engineered to transform your technical analysis capabilities by providing unprecedented insight into market momentum and trend dynamics. Unlike standard RSI indicators that limit you to a single analysis approach, this advanced suite delivers 9 specialized RSI methodologies within one powerful tool, giving you a comprehensive view of market conditions from multiple analytical perspectives. What sets this indicator apart is its ability to adapt to various m
Kecia Moving Average Pro
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
Indicators
Kecia MA Pro is engineered to transform your technical analysis capabilities by providing insight into market trends and price dynamics. Unlike standard moving average indicators that limit you to a single analysis approach, this advanced suite delivers 15 specialized MA methodologies within one powerful tool, giving you a comprehensive view of market conditions from multiple analytical perspectives. What sets this indicator apart is its ability to adapt to various market conditions through its
Kecia Ichimoku Pro
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
Indicators
Kecia Ichimoku Pro is engineered to transform your technical analysis capabilities by providing deep insight into market dynamics through an enhanced implementation of the Ichimoku Cloud system. Unlike standard Ichimoku indicators that limit you to a single presentation style, this advanced suite delivers 10 specialized visualization methodologies within one powerful tool, giving you a comprehensive view of market conditions from multiple analytical perspectives. What sets this indicator apart i
Kecia Market Manager
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
Indicators
The Kecia Market Manager is an advanced MT5 indicator that transforms multi-asset correlation analysis into actionable trading intelligence. By employing 6 sophisticated statistical frameworks and professional-grade visualizations, this tool reveals hidden market relationships, pair trading opportunities, and portfolio hedging strategies across unlimited currency pairs in real-time. Key Features: Multi-Metric Analysis Engine : Pearson correlation coefficient with rolling windows Cointegration te
Filter:
Rutt Tungkiratichai
2674
Rutt Tungkiratichai 2025.06.02 06:07 
 

great indi as well as great support

Papasman
35
Papasman 2025.02.25 23:14 
 

This is a great indicator. The best you can find on Mt5 with regards to Volume Profile and Orderflow on the Footprint chart. Unlike others that repaint and adjust on scrolling the developer has ensured its stability and flexibility and yet is always willing support and improve on this project.

Reply to review