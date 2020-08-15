Price Action Finder MT5

5

The Price Action Finder indicator is an indicator of entry points, which is designed to search and display patterns of the Price Action system on a price chart. The indicator is equipped with a system of trend filters, as well as a system of alerts and push notifications.

Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4

Advantages

1. Patterns: Pin bar, Outside bar, Inside bar, PPR, Power bar, Hanging man, Inverted hammer

2. Pattern filtering system. Removes countertrend patterns from the chart, leaving only trending ones

3. Candle closing timer. Allows you to track not only the closure of the current candle, but also the closure of a candle of a higher time frame.

4. System of alerts and push notifications. After the pattern appears, the indicator will let you know about it.

5. Indicator customization system. You can change the color, size and font type of the patterns.

How to buy? | How to install? | FAQ
Author: Siarhei Vashchylka. For any questions, write to me in private messages. I also recommend subscribing to my updates. To do this, follow the link to my profile and click "Add to friends".
Reviews 13
genmish
38
genmish 2025.10.18 12:37 
 

Hi. I purchased for "Price Action Finder" see it on chart and looking forward to use it

victoriauk
106
victoriauk 2024.07.11 23:32 
 

Все отлично работает. Удобно, что можно ставить и убирать трендовый фильтр. Удобная инструкция. Могу рекомендовать и другие продукты этого автора. Я покупала вместе с курсом волнового анализа Bill Williams advanced, Gartley hunter, Fractal, Trading history, Elliott wave helper. Всем очень довольна: все удобно, понятно, функционально.

Lemanqp
86
Lemanqp 2023.11.19 19:17 
 

Все отлично работает возможность установки фильтра по тренду сильно помогает

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genmish
38
genmish 2025.10.18 12:37 
 

Hi. I purchased for "Price Action Finder" see it on chart and looking forward to use it

victoriauk
106
victoriauk 2024.07.11 23:32 
 

Все отлично работает. Удобно, что можно ставить и убирать трендовый фильтр. Удобная инструкция. Могу рекомендовать и другие продукты этого автора. Я покупала вместе с курсом волнового анализа Bill Williams advanced, Gartley hunter, Fractal, Trading history, Elliott wave helper. Всем очень довольна: все удобно, понятно, функционально.

Lemanqp
86
Lemanqp 2023.11.19 19:17 
 

Все отлично работает возможность установки фильтра по тренду сильно помогает

obotur
49
obotur 2023.08.23 20:49 
 

Хороший индикатор. Простая и удобная настройка пуш уведомлений. То что нужно для работы. Спасибо разработчику!

Gips.91
49
Gips.91 2023.04.11 15:22 
 

Отличный индикатор, хорошая поддержка. Сделал 3 покупки у данного человека. Спасибо, всем доволен!

Dmitri Ostapchuk
119
Dmitri Ostapchuk 2023.03.25 10:02 
 

очень удобный для работы. Отличается от других наличием фильтра старшего таймфрейма, это удобно не только для новичков, упрощает и ускоряет анализ.

Kai2905
66
Kai2905 2022.08.25 16:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

bankir72
49
bankir72 2022.06.09 20:41 
 

отличны индикатор. простой и функциональный. покупал в составе курса по волновому анализу спасибо.

EpifantsevA
40
EpifantsevA 2022.05.07 05:05 
 

отличный индикатор, покупал в составе курса по волновому анализу, вместе с Gartly Hanter, составляют отличный тандем для точного входа.

EEWA
71
EEWA 2022.05.05 15:03 
 

Отличный индикатор. Точно показывает точки входа на тайме от 1Н. Использую его на крипте. На макбуке работает без проблем. Следующий преобрету Gartly Hanter. Спасибо Андрею за его работу!

chupocabra
34
chupocabra 2022.03.29 17:32 
 

спасибо за работу, индикатор очень понравился

Evgeny Pikalov
108
Evgeny Pikalov 2021.10.09 11:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

andy912
90
andy912 2020.12.22 21:19 
 

Отличный индикатор, всё наглядно. Благодаря ему реально очень точно можно определять точки входа в рынок. Используя его грамотно можно добиться хороших результатов. Спасибо разработчикам!

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