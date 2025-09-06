FOTSI – Forex Overview True Strength Index

Discover the true strength of each currency and trade with an advantage.

The FOTSI Indicator is a multi-currency oscillator that measures the real momentum of each major currency (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD, NZD) across all its pairs.

Instead of analyzing a single chart, FOTSI combines data from multiple pairs, smooths the movement, and applies the True Strength Index (TSI) algorithm to give you a clear, stable, and lag-free view of each currency’s relative strength.

Main Features

Multi-currency oscillator: measures the strength of each currency independently.

measures the strength of each currency independently. Overbought and oversold levels: +50 → Currency is overbought (high probability of correction). –50 → Currency is oversold. ±25 → Neutral zone.

Simple interpretation: curves above or below zero = strength/weakness.

curves above or below zero = strength/weakness. No repaint: all calculations are real-time and remain stable.

all calculations are real-time and remain stable. Compatible with any pair and timeframe: recommended on H1, H4, and D1 for higher reliability.

How to Use?

Reversal strategy: look for turns when a currency reaches extremes of +50 or –50.

look for turns when a currency reaches extremes of +50 or –50. Entry confirmation: combine with Price Action or support/resistance levels.

combine with Price Action or support/resistance levels. Select strongest/weakest pairs: trade based on the strongest vs weakest currency.

Practical Examples

If USD is at +60 (overbought) and EUR at –55 (oversold) → high probability of rebound in EURUSD.

If multiple currencies are in the neutral zone (±25) → avoid entries, market lacks clear strength.

Competitive Advantages

Not just an RSI, combines multiple pairs to show real strength.

Identifies opportunities at extremes before they are obvious on the chart.

Helps avoid trading in sideways, trendless markets.

Additional Information

Platform: MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 Type: Oscillators, Multi-currency, Levels

Oscillators, Multi-currency, Levels Recommended for: Mean reversion traders, Swing traders, Relative strength analysts

FOTSI Indicator – See what others do not see.



Turn currency strength into your competitive advantage.