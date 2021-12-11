Telegram Helper

The utility is convenient for closing trade operations when trade with two instruments.

Should be Installed to Experts folder and launched as an Expert Advisor.

After starting, Metatrader will indicate the device ID that is trying to connect.

In Telegram, start/create the channel with the standard command /start

Next, you need to enter a password that is assigned in the Expert Advisor field.

If the password is correct, the Metatrader's comment will indicate that the password was successful, a message and the time of successful login will also be added to the log.


5 buttons are available for trading:

Close all purchases by 1st pair.

Close all sales for 1st pair.

Close all purchases by 2nd pair.

Close all sales for 2nd pair.

Close orders for absolutely all pairs, including pending orders.

When performing all operations to close deals, each action will be added to the log; by the / exit command, the time of exiting the system will be indicated.


A variety of personal modifications for the client are possible.


Expert Parameters:

Maximum spread

Symbol # 1

Symbol # 2

Trade access password

Telegram token API


