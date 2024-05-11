MT4 Trendline Trading ATM

Trade with Confidence Using the Trendline Trading ATM (Advanced Trade Management)!

Master entries, exits, and risk management with the powerful tools of the MetaTrader Trendline Trading ATM. This expert advisor equips you with a comprehensive suite of tools to trade consistently smarter, not harder. 

Take control of your trading risk and drawdown, capture profitable entries, and let your winners run.

This innovative Trade Entry/Exit and Risk Management utility empowers you to: 

  • Precision Entry & Exit: Identify high-probability entry points with dynamic trendline entry and manage open positions seamlessly and let the winners run with the dynamic trendline exits. This enhances your reward to risk ratio significantly.
  • Lightning-Fast Order Control: Place, manage, and close all trades with a single click for unmatched efficiency.

  • Automated Risk Management: Reduce emotional decision-making by automatically setting Stop Loss and Take Profit levels and calculating trade size based on your risk tolerance.
  • Curb Overtrading: Set limits on the number of trades you open to maintain discipline and avoid impulsive decisions.
  • Visualize Key Levels: Gain valuable market context with Dominant Range Bars, historical OHLC data, and live profit/loss tracking directly on the chart.
  • MT4 Trendline Trading ATM is built by traders, for traders. It simplifies complex tasks and streamlines your workflow, allowing you to focus on making strategic trading decisions.

Introducing the Advanced Metatrder Trendline Trading ATM

MetaTrader 4 and 5 are undeniably popular trading platforms offering a robust feature set for most traders. While user-friendly and easy to use, the need for additional functionalities to support evolving analytical strategies and trading styles is ever-present. The Trendline Trading ATM addresses this need head-on. This advanced tool boasts special capabilities designed to significantly improve your trading efficiency and profitability.

Advanced Features of MetaTrader Trendline Trading ATM:

In the following sections, we'll delve deeper into the features and functionalities of this powerful Advanced Trade Management utility.

  1. Enhanced Trading Entry Points:
    • Improve entry points by analyzing price reversals and dynamic trend line breaks.
  2. Efficient Trade Management:
    • Manage and exit trades opened by dynamic close trendlines effectively.
  3. Streamlined Order Placement:
    • Place and manage limit orders using customized keyboard shortcuts.
  4. Quick Trade Execution:
    • Close all trades with a single button, simplifying the process.
    • Delete all orders instantly when needed.
  5. Risk Management Automation:
    • Automatically set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for all positions and orders on the chart.
  6. Optimized Trade Volume Calculation:
    • Calculate the correct trade volume based on the trader’s risk level.
  7. Prevent Over Trading:
    • Limit the number of trades to maintain discipline.
  8. Visual Insights:
    • Display the Dominant Range Bar based on trader-defined values.
    • Show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) levels from previous days’ candles as static support and resistance.
  9. Real-Time Profit and Loss Monitoring:
    • View daily and momentary profit and loss directly on the chart.


MetaTrader Trendline Trading ATM​ Control Pannel

The following image shows the Trendline Trading ATM interface on your chart:

https://c.mql5.com/31/1110/mt5-trendline-trading-atm-screen-7329.png


The various sections and capabilities of the Trendline Trading ATM control panel, based on the numbered sections above, are explained below:

Section 1: Manual Order Entry

  • Buy/Sell Buttons: Open trades at the current market price with adjustable volume (set in Section 2).
  • Dynamic Trendlines: Positions opened here will have an associated trendline for automated exit management.

Section 2: Volume Adjustment

  • Volume Control: Adjust the volume or lot size for all orders and positions executed by the ATM.
  • Initial Volume: Defaults to the minimum allowed volume for the current symbol on your chosen broker.
  • Volume Rounding: Entered volumes may be rounded to the nearest acceptable value.
  • Volume Buttons (+/-): Easily adjust the desired volume.

Section 3: Trendline Entry

  • Buy/Sell Buttons: Similar to Section 1, but allows user-drawn dynamic trendlines for automated entry.
  • Trendline Activation: Positions open upon specific chart conditions (e.g., breaking the trendline).
  • Dynamic Trendlines: Trades opened here will also have a trendline for exit management.

Section 4: Risk-Based Volume Calculator

  • Advanced Calculator: Calculates the trade volume based on your desired Stop-Loss (SL-Points) and risk percentage per trade (Risk/Position).

Section 5: Order Management

  • Delete All Button: Removes all unfilled orders sent to the broker.
  • Keyboard Shortcut (Shift + Up): Quickly delete all orders using a keyboard shortcut (customizable in settings).
  • Order Scope: Selectable deletion of orders (current symbol only or all broker symbols).

Section 6: Position Management

  • Close All Button: Closes all open positions.
  • Keyboard Shortcut (Shift + Down): Quickly close all positions using a keyboard shortcut (customizable in settings).
  • Position Scope: Selectable closing of positions (current symbol only or all active symbols).

Section 7: Dominant Range Bar Display

  • This feature allows you to display a horizontal bar on the chart for the Dominant Range Bar. Dominant Range is defined by user based on normal range of smooth price move and is instrument/market session/time-frame-dependent. It helps to analyze market volatility and filter highly volatile situations that leads to losses. 
  • Location and Display: You can enable or disable this feature and define its location on the chart.
  • You can adjust the Bar height (in points) and Color of the bar.


ATM Tool Settings (Inputs)

As shown in the figure below, Trendline Trading ATM has various input sections. We'll explain each of them in the following.


https://c.mql5.com/31/1290/mt5-trendline-trading-atm-screen-6967.png

 

Auto SL/TP Settings

This section controls automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) placement on the chart. You can:

  • Enable/disable automatic SL/TP
  • Choose which order types receive automatic SL/TP
  • Set default SL and TP values
  • Adjust the Point Correction Factor: This accounts for differences in "Point Values" of various trading instruments. For example, if a 50-point SL on your platform translates to 5000 points on the chart, enter a Point Correction Factor of 0.01.
  • Define a Magic Number: This unique identifier distinguishes Trendline Trading ATM from those of other experts, especially in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester.
  • Enable/disable deleting limit orders after the price reaches the order's profit target (TP).
  • Set maximum draw down limit (MDD) based on percent of account balance.
  • Enable/disable alert and auto close positions at reaching MDD.


Pending Orders & Hotkeys

Customize keyboard shortcuts for:

  • Open new buy long or sell short positions at the market current price
  • Placing limit orders near or far from the market price (with or without Shift key)
  • Adjusting order entry price (moving orders up/down)
  • Delete All and Close All functions.

Available shortcuts include numbers (0-9), letters (A-Z), and arrow keys.


https://c.mql5.com/31/1110/mt5-trendline-trading-atm-screen-9732.png


Dynamic Trendline Properties

  • Trendline Alarms: Enable/disable alarms for positions opened by dynamic trendlines (plays every 5 seconds, user-dismissible by clicking).
  • Maximum Trades: Set the maximum number of trades Trendline Trading ATM can open simultaneously.
  • Extra Room: This setting creates a buffer zone around dynamic trendlines. Price movement within this zone won't trigger entry or exit signals. Define the buffer size in points.
  • Delete All/Close All Scope: Choose whether these functions apply to the current chart symbol only or all active symbols.
  • Drawing Object Properties
  • Customize the appearance of trendlines on your chart, including Color, Thickness, and Line style (separate styles for buy/sell and closing lines)

Trade History Options (MT4 Only)

Since MT4 already displays trade history graphically, these settings are only relevant for the MT4 version of Trendline Trading ATM.

  • Enable/Disable Trade History: Use the keyboard shortcuts "]" (show) and "[" (hide) to toggle trade history visibility on the chart.
  • Customize Trade History Display: Adjust the number of displayed trades, profit/loss display (points or dollars), and color schemes for entry/exit points and profitable/losing trades.
  • Show Profit/Loss Options

https://c.mql5.com/31/1110/mt5-trendline-trading-atm-screen-4941.png


Show Profit/Loss Options

This section controls the display of profit/loss (P/L) information:

Enable/Disable P/L Display: Use the keyboard shortcuts "O" (current P/L) and "P" (daily P/L) to toggle visibility.

Customize P/L Display: Adjust the location, font, and color of P/L information on the chart.


Dominant Range Bar

Enable/Disable Display: Activate or deactivate the Dominant Range Bar on the chart.

Customize Appearance: Adjust the bar's height, location, color, and thickness.


Previous Days' OHLC

Enable/Disable Display: Show or hide the Open, High, Low, and Close (OHLC) levels of previous days on the chart.

Customize Appearance: Choose which OHLC levels to display, the number of days back to consider, and the color, size, and line style.


https://c.mql5.com/31/1110/mt5-trendline-trading-atm-screen-6196.png


Master the art of trading with the Meta Trendline Trading ATM! This expert advisor utility equips you to navigate different financial markets and develop winning strategies and helps you pinpoint ideal entry and exit points, maximizing your profit potential.



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Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
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Eric Venturi-Bloxs
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The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
RunwiseFX Configurable Strategy Automator
Runwise Limited
4.95 (22)
Utilities
The product combines a manual trade panel with the ability to perform actions automatically in a highly configurable way. Actions include capturing indicator values and then based on those values raising alerts, open/close or partially close trades, scale-in, setting up pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit and more. On-chart controls can be configured, such as tick boxes and buttons, so can be fully interactive. The EA also handles money management, news events, hidden stop loss, tak
Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Utilities
Binary Options Copier Remote is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts at different computers. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Provider can give free bonus license to 10 receivers. That means those 10 receivers can copy from provider by using Binary Options Receiver Free (no cost). From 11th one, receiver have to buy Binary Options Receiver Pro (paid version) in order to copy from
Price Action DashBoard
Chantal Sala
4.17 (6)
Utilities
The Price Action Dashboard is an innovative tool to help the trader to control a large number of financial instruments. This tool is designed to automatically suggest signals and price conditions. The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting price action conditions with graphic elements. The Dashboard can suggest you the strength of the trend identifying directional movement, it is an indispensable tool for those who want to open position themselves using market trends identifiers. The
Elliott Wave Counter
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about th
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilities
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Partial Close Expert
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilities
Partial Close Expert is tool combines many functions into one automated system. This EA can help traders manage their positions more effectively by offeringmultiple options for managing risk and maximizing potential gains. With Partial Close Expert, traders can set a   partial close   level to lock in profits, a   trailing stop   level to protect profits and limit losses, a   break-even   level to ensure that the trade will break even if the price moves against them, and several other functions
Master Trend Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Master Trend Dashboard is a new generation indicator, compact, light and efficient. Each element of this Dashboard is designed to return specific signals as: Price Action, Breakout, Net Change (performance of the instrument), algorithmic studies, correlations and statistical calculations. This tool will change your way of trading allowing you to receive important information. See the Graphic Signals to understand every single signal below: Graphic Signals Symbol name and arrow color Green = Cur
Trade Copier Agent
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Trade Copier Agent is designed to copy trades between multi MetaTrader(4/5) accounts/terminals. With this tool, you can act as either a provider (source) or a receiver (destination). All trading actions will be copied from the provider to the receiver with no delay. This tool allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same computer with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Trade Copier Agent Installation & Inputs Guide Please Apply the settings on the
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
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Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote is a powerful tool to copy binary options trades remotely between multiple accounts at different locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his binary options trades with the others globally on his own rules. One provider can copy trades to unlimited receivers and one receiver can get trade from unlimited providers as well. The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will no
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
Utilities
This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
Scalper Weapon
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
Great for scalper/intraday weapon for your ease daily trading. Scalper weapon will suit's you for any trading condition, whether it's intraday / scalper this tool is important for you which providing the missing function on the native MT4 platform. You have to check Allow Auto Trading by pressing Ctrl+O, going to Expert Advisors tab, and checking " Allow automated trading" . also to ensure the " auto trading " is green. Input Parameters _MINIMIZED_AT_START: to chose whether the panel is minimiz
Market Pressure Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Market Pressure Dashboard is a new generation utility. Its main function is to assist you and give you operational ideas optimizing your analytical work. Using this utility you could monitor a lots of financial instruments (max 28 symbols FOREX) in a very simple way. The Market Pressure indicator allows you to customize the internal list of the symbols to be monitored. The opening function and position management with this panel will be much more comfortable and navigation charts very powerful.
Dashboard Trading Made Simple
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilities
Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a demo version of this panel Dashboard Trading Made Simple Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI as the main indicator to generate trading signal mainly on H1 and H4 timeframes. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed. Stochastic; Heiken Ashi candle direction and candle siz
Telegram Publisher Agent
Omar Alkassar
5 (2)
Utilities
Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
Dashboard Super Currency Strength Advanced
Wang Yu
3 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading
Wang Yu
2 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes Genesis Indi Set (TVI, CCI, GannHilo, and T3) as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will be further filtered a
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