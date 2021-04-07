EA Perfect Balance EURJPY h1 MT4
- Experts
-
Sergey DeminI have been studying Forex since 2006.
I studied on my own, studied with teachers from the CIS countries.
But communication with American and European traders had the maximum impact.
Regular study of the latest developments in trading on English-language sites.
- Version: 2.30
- Updated: 8 May 2025
- Activations: 15
EURJPY Timeframe H1. Metatrader 4
Each trade is protected by a stop loss. Each trade uses Take Profit.
Minimum initial deposit = $ 1000 with lot = 0.01
It is safer to trade with a $ 2,000 deposit with an initial lot = 0.01
Average number of transactions per month = 39
Attention: the EA is configured for trading with 0.01 lot.
If the Trader wants to trade with a lot different from 0.01 then:
• If you use a starting lot = 0.02 - Maximum lot size when using Balance = 2.0 (min deposit = $ 2000)
• If you use a starting lot = 0.03 - Maximum lot size when using Balance = 3.0 (min deposit = $ 3000)
• If you use a starting lot = 0.10 - Maximum lot size when using Balance = 10.0 (deposit = $ 10,000)Allow requests to https://www.worldtimeserver.com
Question:
- how is the profit achieved in the advisor?
Answer:
- profit is achieved due to the balance of tactics with which the advisor works.
Question:
- how many tactics does the advisor include?
Answer:
- The advisor includes 67 tactics.
Question:
- what is the balance of tactics?
Answer:
- All input signals are divided into 4 parts:
1.strong type 1 signals
2. strong signals of type 2
3.very strong signals
4. the strongest signals.
Depending on the strength of the input signal, the size of the working lot for trading is selected.
Question:
- During what period of time can you expect to receive a profit?
Answer:
- from 0 to 3 months.
Question:
- Brother, why is testing so slow?
Answer:
67 tactics are being practiced. All tactics use from two to six indicators. Be patient.
----------- Money Management - Balance -----------
Enable Balance = true
Starting lot size mmLotsStart = 0.01
Maximum lot size when using Balance = 1.0
• If you use a starting lot = 0.01 - Maximum lot size when using Balance = 1.0 (deposit $ 1000)
• If you use a starting lot = 0.02 - Maximum lot size when using Balance = 2.0 ($ 2000 deposit)
• If you use a starting lot = 0.03 - Maximum lot size when using Balance = 3.0 (deposit $ 3000)
Important recommendations:
- Before running this advisor on your real account, test it on historical data, then run it for a few days (weeks) on a demo account with the same balance as on your real account.
- The Expert Advisor was created for the period from 2003 to 2018. § Further testing was carried out using the Forward test to exclude the possibility of fitting the results.
Attention:
- Be sure to use only free funds in Forex.
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