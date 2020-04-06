FIFO DeMarker MTF EA with MA Filter
- Experts
- Serhii Tymchenko
- Version: 1.11
- Activations: 5
The Expert Advisor is based on the idea of finding overbought / oversold prices using DeMarker values. The moving average of the older TF gives a more effective result. Expert Advisor is flexible for settings on various pairs. It can work on DeMarker signals with 1 timeframe or two higher TFs. No stops are provided. Sends reports to Telegram in testing mode. The chart icon at the beginning of the line indicates that Moving Average was used. Description of fields:
Lot Type: fixed or% of the balance
Fix Lot: lot size
Risk%: starting lot in %% of the balance
Lot Coefficient: odds. martingale
Open step: step between orders
Open delay: delay between trades
Profit%: percentage of closing deals opened in one direction
% with each order: profit of achievement in %% is calculated for each order
DeMarker Closing: 3 types of exit from trades: By Profit - closing upon reaching a profit in %%, By Reverse - always closing at the opposite Demarker value regardless of profit, Prof + Rvsr - closing on a reverse signal, but only if our profit is in% %
Parameters for each timeframe and Demarker levels / periods
Moving Average period
Timeframe Moving Average
Telegram Token and channel
Send all actions: sending every action including opening averaging grid orders
Test message: test messages in Telegram.