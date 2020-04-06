FIFO DeMarker MTF EA with MA Filter

The Expert Advisor is based on the idea of ​​finding overbought / oversold prices using DeMarker values. The moving average of the older TF gives a more effective result. Expert Advisor is flexible for settings on various pairs. It can work on DeMarker signals with 1 timeframe or two higher TFs. No stops are provided. Sends reports to Telegram in testing mode. The chart icon at the beginning of the line indicates that Moving Average was used. Description of fields:

Lot Type: fixed or% of the balance

Fix Lot: lot size

Risk%: starting lot in %% of the balance

Lot Coefficient: odds. martingale

Open step: step between orders

Open delay: delay between trades

Profit%: percentage of closing deals opened in one direction

% with each order: profit of achievement in %% is calculated for each order

DeMarker Closing: 3 types of exit from trades: By Profit - closing upon reaching a profit in %%, By Reverse - always closing at the opposite Demarker value regardless of profit, Prof + Rvsr - closing on a reverse signal, but only if our profit is in% %

Parameters for each timeframe and Demarker levels / periods

Moving Average period

Timeframe Moving Average

Telegram Token and channel

Send all actions: sending every action including opening averaging grid orders

Test message: test messages in Telegram.


