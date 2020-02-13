GRID for MT4

This is an automated Forex Expert Advisor. The trading system is based on the breakout of channel of the Moving Averages and my adaptive template. It uses a completely different approach to trading. The EA template is developed so that the signals are not followed literally, instead they provide a reason to a certain action since the signal may turn out to be false, while the price may go in the opposite direction. Depending on the basic settings, the EA may use pending (Stop and Limit) or marke