GRID for MT4

The GRID for MT4 trading panel is equipped with the functions of opening, closing and tracking orders. Closing orders is a basket, either unidirectional - only BUY or SELL, or multidirectional BUY and SELL together. To close positions, you can use the functions of stop loss, take profit, breakeven and trailing stop. Stop loss and take profit can be set in% of the balance. It has the functions of minimum holding time and minimum interval between opening new orders in seconds.


Parameters:

  • MULTIDIRECTIONAL_MODE - simultaneous closing of multidirectional orders, if true - closes the basket of orders, if false - buy and sell orders are closed separately;
  • MIN_HOLDING_SEC - minimum position holding time, in milliseconds;
  • SL_PERCENT - if true, then the stop loss is set in% of the balance;
  • STOPLOSS - stop loss;
  • TP_PERCENT - if true, then take profit is set in% of the balance;
  • TAKEPROFIT - take profit;
  • USE_BREAKEVEN - use breakeven of open positions;
  • BREAKEVEN_STOP - profit in pips, after which the stop loss is set to breakeven + BREAKEVEN_PROFIT pips;
  • BREAKEVEN_STEP - the number of profit points when closing orders at the breakeven level;
  • USE_TRAILING - use a virtual trailing stop. If USE_BREAKEVEN = true, then the trailing stop will start working only when the stop loss is set to breakeven + BREAKEVEN_PROFIT pips;
  • TRAILING_STOP - the step of the trailing stop in pips which remains for the price movement after modifying the stop loss, is set in points;
  • TRAILING_STEP - the size of the trailing stop in pips, by which the fixed profit will change, is set in points;
  • MIN_INTERVAL_SEC - the minimum interval between the opening of new orders in seconds;
  • ORDER_OPEN_STOP - step of opening a grid order between orders;
  • ORDER_OPEN_STEP - indent from the current price for opening an order;
  • MAX_NUM_OPEN_ORDERS - the maximum number of open orders;
  • STARTING_LOT - starting lot for each N of the balance (parameter FROM_BALANCE);
  • MAXIMUM_LOT - maximum lot for each N of the balance (parameter FROM_BALANCE);
  • FROM_BALANCE - N units of the base currency for calculating the lot;
  • STARTING_MULTIPLIER - lot multiplier in the order grid;
  • LOT_MULTIPLIER - from which order to start increasing the lot ;;
  • MAGIC_NUMBER - magic number of the transaction;
  • ORDERS_COMMENT - advisor comments in the order;
  • MAX_SPREAD - maximum spread when opening a deal;
  • COMMISSION_CONTROL - if the broker has a transaction fee, set the flag COMMISSION_CONTROL = true;
  • COMMISSION_PER_LOT - as a commission for 1 lot;


Reply to review