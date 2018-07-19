Fibo Bands

5

Fibo Bands is an innovative indicator and an analyzer for trading in the current trend direction. The indicator builds a Fibonacci channel (bands), and consists of a trend line (middle line), channel bands, colored bars and reference information.

After completion of the current bar, the trend line, the channel and the color of the bar are not redrawn. However, the channel width can be changed after a reset or restart of the indicator depending on volatility.

The channel is built in accordance with the Fibonacci expansion, which can be set individually for each timeframe. Channel borders can serve as a take profit target.

Change of market sentiment can be calculated based on one of the fourteen basic indicators included in the standard package of MT4, it affects the color of the trend line.

The tables of reference information contain data on the bar color and the middle line on the last two bars on all timeframes. The colors of bars and the middle line characterize the mood of the market.

Optionally colored bars, middle line, bands and reference information can be shown on the chart or hidden, as shown in screenshots.


Input parameters

  1. Base Indicator — the basic indicator used;
  2. Period of Indicator — calculation period for the basic indicator;
  3. Expansion M1... MN1 — Fibonacci expansion settings for different timeframes;
  4. Custom Expansion,% — custom expansion value;
  5. K Period — Stochastic parameters;
  6. D Period — Stochastic parameters;
  7. Slowing — Stochastic parameters;
  8. Stochastic Price Type — Stochastic calculation price;
  9. Price Field — averaging method for the Stochastic signal line;
  10. MA Fast Period — fast moving average period for the basic indicator;
  11. MA Slow Period — slow moving average period for the basic indicator;
  12. MA Signal Period — signal line period for the basic indicator;
  13. Applied Price — price used for the calculation of the basic indicator;
  14. MA Method — the averaging method of the basic indicator's moving average;
  15. Mode Line — basic indicator's line index;
  16. Candlesticks Painting — coloring of bars;
  17. Corner Type — the chart corner to show information;
  18. Corner X Distance — table coordinate along the X axis in pixels;
  19. Corner Y Distance — table coordinate along the Y axis in pixels;
  20. Middle Line Drawing — display of the middle line;
  21. GMT — show current GMT time value;
  22. Time of H4 Next Bar — time left until completion of the H4 bar;
  23. Table for Candlesticks Scanning — this table scans color of bars;
  24. Table for Middle Line Scanning — this table scans colors of the middle line;
  25. Vertical Table — the table display method;
  26. Information Color — color for the information;
  27. Bullish Color of Candlesticks — color of bullish bars;
  28. Bearish Color of Candlesticks — color of bearish bars;
  29. Bullish Color of Middle Line — bearish color for the middle line;
  30. Bearish Color of Middle Line — bullish color for the middle line.


Purpose

The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading within an Expert Advisor. Values of indicator buffers of the double type can be used for automated trading:

  1. The middle line of the bullish trend — buffer 0;
  2. The middle line of the bearish trend — buffer 1;
  3. Upper channel border — buffer 2;
  4. Lower channel border — buffer 3;
  5. Bar coloring — any of the buffers 4, 5, 6 or 7.

Indicator buffers must not be equal to EMPTY_VALUE.

Reviews 1
mxp1
623
mxp1 2018.07.20 15:08 
 

Nice product if you learn how to use it. Congrats to author.

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ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
4 (1)
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
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The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
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Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
XAUUSd Reaper Mt4
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XAUUSD Reaper is a trading indicator developed for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The indicator is designed to simplify chart analysis by displaying clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. It provides traders with an organized visual environment for following XAUUSD price movement and identifying potential changes in market direction. XAUUSD Reaper can be used on any timeframe. Recommended Timeframe: M15 The M15 timeframe is recommended for general use because it provides a practical
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Description A colored universal multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator MACD Line Smart (the indicator moving average convergence divergence is displayed as a histogram) based on double or triple moving average .  Comparing to the standard MACD this indicator is more sensitive to what allows generating advance signals. he indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a
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mxp1
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mxp1 2018.07.20 15:08 
 

Nice product if you learn how to use it. Congrats to author.

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