The Robbery

I decided to fill the dry numbers with a little game scenario, let it be some kind of funny text in the comments, imagine yourself as a bank robber.

The Expert Advisor is waiting for an impulse price surge and exit from the flat, after which it makes a decision with pending breakout orders.

Test the demo results with different TFs. In the settings, everything is quite simple, you can change the length of the candle, the percentage of profit, the entry lot, the life time of pending orders, this is significant in this strategy

If you need non-hedge version just let me know