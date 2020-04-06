Through the wall Daily Level Breakdown
- Serhii Tymchenko
The EA does not use any indicators and is focused on the Daily Close price, we will buy everything that is higher with pending orders, everything that is lower will be sold, but not at random, with using a directional shadows of a smaller timeframe. Customizable reaction to candles of a smaller timeframe: the size of the candle, its body, shadow is set. Distance to a pending order, distance between orders, bar lifetime. You can use averaging with or without the Martin factor. In the "discussion" I will post several sets, which gave Profit Factor >3 on EURUSD.