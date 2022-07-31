RsiMTF with Percent by Sergo
- Indicators
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Serhii TymchenkoI use my experience in following:
- Years of practice with MQL Metatrader for EA development.
- My own MQL5 sellers page with a products.
- Automatizing trading via Telegram API.
- Tradingview page publications with market analysis.
- Version: 1.0
In menu you can turn on daily percentage gain info, it is good for crypto as for me, weekly and monthly gains also included as informers.
Short ATR helps to determine when price was stopped and entry for pulse pump/dump.
The filter of numbers of RSI can be tuned for overbought/oversold values with colors you needed.
Examples:
Bitcoin MN shows "45 ---<" it means that current and previous 2 bars (all 3 bars) under equator value = 50
Bitcoin D1 shows "59 +++>" it means that current and previous 2 bars (all 3 bars) above equator value = 50
I'll look up smallest TF 15-30 minutes for entry long after "+++" will be showed
Good luck!