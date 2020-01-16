Brexit EA

Fully automated Forex Robot


Best Pair to trade GBP/CHF Day Chart

This robot trades fully automated and reacts to certain conditions in the market. 

  • works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the Higher Frames. 
  • On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself. 
  • I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.
  • You can click on the link below for a Cent Broker which i use as well. 
  • The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading. 
  • It works on all FX Pairs.
  • The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA
  • The EA can be used as Martingale
  • The EA can be used as trailing EA
  • Perfect for Longterm Investmens
  • I recommend higher time frames such as DAY Frame


Please be careful and trade responsible.

Thank you

