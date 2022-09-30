TelegramCandleMap

Telegram Candle Map Barometer.

I wanted to create an informer that would show in the direction of the candle shadows where the price is moving. When I made the first timeframe, I realized that by combining several, I get an excellent breakout entry indicator.

You need to create a Telegram bot for getting an API. Copy main ex4 file to Experts folder and use with settings.

Download and enjoy, even receiving signals from MetaTrader, this is true when trading on any exchange.

What we have inside:

Minimal candle size reaction (I use 1000 for BTC), candle shadow size in percent to candle size (I use 100% good), 

RSI settings is simple (from M5 to Weekly) .

What in buttons:

🔴 Weekly close (RED if lower Monthly close,🟢 GREEN is higher)

🔴  Daily close  (RED if lower Weekly close, 🟢  GREEN is higher)

Now: showing a current price with 🔴  RED if we lower Daily close or 🟢  GREEN if higher.

Next new and interesting buttons. 6 Timeframes (from M15 to Weekly).

Each one's show: 3 squares, it is 3 last bars of this timeframe from right to left 🟥 🟩 🟩 means that only 2 last bars closed with bullish shadows. 

⬜️ Gray means that candle is not matters and no shadow there.

🟩 Green means a strong shadow below a candle for future upward.

🟥 Red means a strong shadow under a candle for dropping a price.

☀️ The Sun near TF means that price higher the high of signal candle bar and it is good for long entry, (The 🌧 Clouds near TF vice versa.)

🚀 Rocket shows when overhighed high breakdown.

⛈ Rain means price overlow through the signal candle

⛅️ Sun behind the cloud -means that overhigh is made but price returned inside the bar.

🌦  Sun after the rain -means that overlow is made but price returned inside the bar.

Try to use it is simple and playable for a good mood.


I will appreciate if you post a comment about how to make it better and if it is easy for use

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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Советник основан на идее нахождения перекупленности\перепроданности цены с помощью значений DeMarker'а. Может работать как по 1 таймфрейму так и двумя более старшими ТФ.  Стопы не предусмотрены. Отправляет в Телеграм отчеты в режиме тестирования. Описание полей: Lot Type:  фиксированный либо % от баланса Fix Lot: размер лота Risk %: стартовый лот в %% от баланса Lot Coefficient: коэф. мартингейл Open step:  шаг между ордерами Open delay:  задержка между сделками Profit %: процент закрытия сделок
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EA ENGLISH VERSION Советник основан на идее нахождения перекупленности\перепроданности цены с помощью значений DeMarker'а. Скользящая средняя старшего ТФ дает более эффективный результат. Очень гибкий советник для настроек на различных парах. Советник может работать по сигналам ДеМаркера как по 1 таймфрейму так и двумя более старшими ТФ. Стопы не предусмотрены. Отправляет в Телеграм отчеты в режиме тестирования. Иконка диаграммы в начале строки говорит о том что использовалась Moving Average. Оп
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I decided to fill the dry numbers with a little game scenario, let it be some kind of funny text in the comments, imagine yourself as a bank robber. The Expert Advisor is waiting for an impulse price surge and exit from the flat, after which it makes a decision with pending breakout orders. Test the demo results with different TFs. In the settings, everything is quite simple, you can change the length of the candle, the percentage of profit, the entry lot, the life time of pending orders, this i
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Experts
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Main features: I nforming via telegram buttons content and closing orders for one of the pairs or all necessary orders.  Alert and information buttons to the telegram window when the specified percentage of profit is reached for each pair, or for two at once. The telegrams "sleep" while no profit we need, when a profit is reached, a menu of 5 buttons appears, in each button the profit will be displayed both in currency and in %%. When you click on the button, the direction of orders for this pa
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The whole day there is no opportunity to monitor the terminal, but the phone is at hand. This is both an indicator and a utility for trading buttons from Telegram on a fixed lot. You can both scalp on M5 chart or wait for a good entry point on Daily chart. I decided to combine 3 projects into one (MTF Demarker values, profit calculating with cross orders and updating content-info in the buttons themselves), I wanted to make the functionality more easy and convenient than the standard Metatrader
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Indicators
I decided to add parallel function with DeMarker to free version of my indicator with RSI MTF. it is good for scalping or for weekly trading and looks as universal fx-toy.  In menu you can turn on daily percentage gain info, it is good for crypto as for me, weekly and monthly gains also included as informers.   Short ATR helps to determine when price was stopped and entry for pulse pump/dump. The filter of numbers of RSI can be tuned for overbought/oversold values with colors you needed.  Examp
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Serhii Tymchenko
Utilities
Hallo traders! Just finished a telegram utility which can be of interest for smartphone live traders. What is offered inside? Main settings of EA is simple and standard you can use any pair available in MetaTrader. Mainly it was created this for BTCUSD but will work with any pair. What is the main I wanna show: we have always fresh info from market inside buttons refreshing: After start it has 0.00 lots and it will not allow trade by accidental touch. You need to add a Risk + and get 0.01 :) In
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