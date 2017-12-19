Quantina Bitcoin Indicator

Features:

  • Generates BUY / SELL Signals for easy to use: You do not need to read or understand market trend lines on indicators. Quantina Bitcoin Indicator shows a little Red Arrow for SELL and a little Green Arrow for the BUY entry points above- and under - the actual bars.
  • (Green = Bullish Trend , Red = Bearish Trend). Measured Signal Strength also has written on the chart for advanced traders.
  • Working on every known currency pairs: It's working on major-, minor-, and cross - pairs too. Also, Quantina Bitcoin forex indicator can be used for Gold, Silver and Oil pairs.
  • Self-Adjusting for adapting new market condition: If the market condition changes, indicator can change the main formulas for new calculation. In this case you do not need to optimise them for time to time.

How to use:

  • Red line: Short Signals (sell trend)
  • Green line: Long Trend (buy trend)
  • Higher timeframe is more accurate (H1, H4, D1 )
  • Read the strength number at trend / colour changing to compare previous signal. (higher number stringer trend)

Parameters:

  • Special Signal Sensitivity: true/false - able to adjust Buy/Sell signal frequency with sensitivity values.
  • BUY Signal Sensitivity: Negative Value between (-20 - 0) Default is -0.001. Higher number gives you more trading signals. -X.XXXX
  • SELL Signal Sensitivity: Positive Value between (0 - 20) Default is 20. Smaller number gives you more trading signals. Y.YYYY
  • Alert Enabled: Trading Alert settings. true/false, valid for every alert method below, including MT4 popup alert.
  • Push Notification Enabled: true/false. Trading Alert for your smart phone if you connected your phone with MT4.
  • Email Alert Enabled: true/false. Trading Alert to your email address if you set it by MT4.
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Quantina Multi Indicator Reader
Quantina Intelligence Limited
Indicators
Quantina Multi Indicator Reader can analyse up to 12 most popular and commonly used together indicators in seconds on any timeframe, on any currency pair, stocks or indices. On the chart panel you can easily read each indicators default meanings and also there is an Indicators Summary on panel. Features 1 file only: Quantina Multi Indicator Reader is 1 file only. No need to install other indicators to work. It is using the built-in indicators from MetaTrader 4 terminal. Detailed Alert Message:
Quantina Forex News Trader
Quantina Intelligence Limited
Experts
1.   Automatic News Event Downloads : Seamlessly fetches the latest news events to keep you informed. 2.   Automatic Server Time Adjustments : Adjusts the server time automatically to ensure accurate trading sessions. 3.   Multi-Currency Pair Trading : Trade multiple currency pairs using a single Expert Advisor (EA) on one chart for enhanced efficiency. 4.   Pre-Trade Impact Detector : Detects potential market impacts before executing trades, helping to mitigate risks. 5.   Conditional Partial
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