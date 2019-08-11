PZ Random Trader EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 21 October 2020
This EA trades in a completely random fashion with customizable lotsize, stop-loss and take-profit levels.
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- Easy to use and supervise
- Good for rebate generation
- Customizable SL, TP and lotsize
- Great for benchmarking tests against other EAs
- Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols
- Trading is FIFO (NFA) Compliant
Input Parameters
- Stoploss: Stop-loss for orders in pips
- Takeprofit: Take-profit for orders in pips
- Lotsize: Lotsize to trade
- Magic Number: Magic number for the trades
- Manual Pip Value: override the pip value of the chart, if needed
- Custom comment: Comment for the orders
Author
Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
Nice.