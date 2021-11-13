Retxed EA
- Utilities
- Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
- Version: 1.0
This expert advisor is a reverse version of the operation of "Dexter EA" (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67307) which works with the martingale method ... therefore it works in the opposite way.
For each positive order, it will open one in the same direction with its respective increase in volume if the trader so wishes, on the side of negative orders, its lot will not increase.
Inputs
Lot size
Multiplier
First order stop loss
Profit distance to place a stop limit order
Revert average to close cycle