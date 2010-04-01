Master Order Sender CSV MT4

This Expert Advisor monitors all open trades and saves them to a CSV file whenever a change is detected. It’s a lightweight tool for exporting trade data from MetaTrader 4 in real time.

What it does:

  • Monitors all open positions on the terminal

  • Detects changes (order type, volume, price, SL, TP, etc.)

  • Writes updated trade data to a .csv file ( TradeCopy.csv )

  • Includes order ID, symbol, type, lot size, price, SL, and TP

  • Saves files in the Common Files folder for easy access by other applications

How it works:

  • Runs in a loop and checks for changes in open trades

  • If a change is found, it saves the full list to the file

  • Adds a counter for tracking updates

  • Automatically manages previous vs current trade comparison

Use cases:

  • Send trade data to external systems (dashboards, APIs, terminals)

  • Backup your open trades in real-time

  • Feed trade data to another script or EA

The CSV file is saved in the "Common" folder, accessible by all terminals on the system.
To access it: File > Open Data Folder > MQL4 > Files > Common


Recommended products
EZT ChartChanger Limited
Tibor Rituper
Utilities
This is a free version of our Great tool with limited functions. The ChartChanger is a great utility tool to reduce the number of open charts on your terminal. There is three section to it: Symbols, Time frames and Templates. You need only one chart to be open and still you can scroll up to multiple ones. Symbols: With the push of a button you can change from one symbol to another, and your applied indicators will stay on the next chart. For the symbols there is an auto detection mode, or you ca
FREE
Left4Trade MT4 Script
Oleksandr Tsedryk
Utilities
Left4Trade MT4 Script  A script allows displaying the closure of a trade on the current chart. It helps to see where the trade was opened and closed and how it affects the overall trading result. When using this script, arrows indicating the opening and closing of trades are displayed on the chart. They can be configured with different colors according to your preferences. One of the main advantages of using this script is the ability to quickly analyze trading operations, which allows you to
FREE
Alert MT4 to Telegram by RedFox
Rui Manh Tien
4.33 (6)
Utilities
EA send order’s information in MT4 to Telegram channels Alert MT4 to Telegram by RedFox     is an easy to use fully customizable utility that allows sending of specified signals to Telegram’s chat, channel or group, making your account a  signal provider. Key Feature Telegram Channel IDs : Send to many group, channel. Ex.  -100xxxxx Add Footer Content: Add signature for content Send Pips Running: Send pips run when hit 20, 40, 80 pips Send screenshot: Send signal include screenshot Template Fil
FREE
Close All When Equity MT4
Hoang The Manh
Utilities
This Tool Allow you close all open Orders automatics when Equity reach to specific value:  - When Equity is less than  specific value - When Equity is greater than  specific value - And Allow you close all open orders in manual - It will notification to MT4 Mobile app when it execute close all orders. __________________________________________ It very helpful for you when you trade with prop funds. Avoid reach daily drawdown and automatics close all orders when you get target.
FREE
Save Sniper
VITALI ZYRKO
Utilities
The Sniper Expert Advisor is a semi–automatic expert whose main task is to open trades according to the trader's strategy using the so-called "Safe" rule as well as an overclocking position, which is used in combination with the failed "Safe" rule. It is worth noting that the expert does not analyze the market according to the sniper strategy , but is an ordinary assistant for the implementation of a popular approach to money management. It is also worth noting that the Expert Advisor works w
FREE
BackTester FX
Mikhail Nazarenko
Utilities
BackTester FX — симулятор  ручной торговли MetaTrader 4 . Позволяет моделировать рыночные условия на исторических данных в тестере стратегий, вручную открывать и закрывать сделки, анализировать торговые стратегии без рисков потерять. Ключевые возможности Эмуляция ручной торговли в визуальном тестере стратегий Совместимость с любыми инструментами и таймфреймами Быстрое управление ордерами (открытие/закрытие) Настройки объема сделки, Stop Loss, Take Profit Работает как в тестере стратегий так и на
FREE
RSIEntryTimeMTF
Serhii Tymchenko
Utilities
Did you know that additional telegram info panel will reduce your trade loosing? Today I was interested in completing a Telegram bot that shows the time of a confirmed exit from the overbought / oversold zones inside the buttons. Each button with timeframe will show where was used trade entry time signal.  This happens at the close of the RSI period and also the closing of the bar in the opposite direction of the previous bar. There is also an indication of ATR level, Daily close price, Weekly c
FREE
Hotkeys Orders Closing
Sergey Oleinik
Utilities
The utility is designed to close several types of orders. Closing is done by pressing the hot key. How to place and delete orders by voice using the utilities of this type, see the video below the description.  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTpVWJkEic6TzoXr0qc9RIw/featured Provided closing options: KEY "1" DELETE BUY STOP. KEY "2" DELETE SELL STOP. KEY "3" DELETE BUY AND SELL STOP. KEY "4" DELETE BUY LIMIT. KEY "5" DELETE SELL LIMIT. KEY "6" DELETE BUY AND SELL LIMIT. KEY "7" DELETE ALL PEND
FREE
Controller without limit Demo
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilities
It can only be used in EURCHF / M15 . The Expert Advisor is a great tool that allows you to control your trade with ease and precision. The tool can be moved in the graphs and offers the following characteristics: Instant order entry with a single click. Entry of pending orders using price tags and trend lines. Instant order closure with a single click. Instant order closure using trend lines as output levels that the broker can not see. We can modify the way to enter and exit the market, allow
FREE
Average Open Price BreakEven Set
Michal Herda
Utilities
This program calculates the average opening price for sell and buy positions separately. Program allows you to modify the stop loss value to the calculated breakeven price, this value could also be modified by a user-defined integer value in points. All you have to do is press the button. You can also choose Logs_Display_Enable input value if you need to get some additional, useful informations. Enjoy using !!!
FREE
Heartbeat Agent
Pavel Volkov
Utilities
Heartbeat Agent is a comprehensive monitoring system for MetaTrader 4 terminals, designed to detect critical issues before they impact your trading. Compatible with both Windows and Linux, it continuously monitors your terminal's health and alerts you immediately when problems arise. Key Features: Trading Permissions Monitoring: Detects when AutoTrading is disabled, preventing your Expert Advisors from executing trades. Alerts if your account is in Investor Mode (read-only) or if your broker has
FREE
Screen logger
Sergey Likho
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Screen logger   with telegram - takes screenshots of all open MetaTrader 4 charts. Why do you need Recording incoming quotations from a broker. In case of any corrections, this moment will be fixed. Check the data of the indicator and notice cases of signal redrawing or overwriting Maintaining own accounting for changes in trading indicators on the account Creation of real trading video from the obtained snapshots Advantages It consumes significantly less resources than any screen recording
FREE
Portfolio Aggregator MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
Utilities
Portfolio Aggregator — One dashboard, total clarity across all your trading accounts. Portfolio Aggregator unifies account data from multiple brokers and currencies into a single, transparent dashboard. It provides real‑time visibility into equity, margin, P&L, and risk metrics, helping traders maintain control and confidence across diversified strategies. Features Multi‑Currency Consolidation — Converts all values into a chosen base currency with live FX rates. Portfolio Dashboard — Displays e
FREE
VisualTicksEA
Dariusz Grywaczewski
Utilities
VisualTicks_EA is an Expert Advisor dedicated to the VisualTicks chart. Works ONLY on the VisualTicks chart. Is a tool that lets you open and close transactions directly on the VisualTicks chart. There is only one parameter in EA settings: magic - next EA number. If you use more than one VisualTicks_EA on MT4, you must enter a different magic number. After starting VisualTicks_EA, the following buttons will appear on the chart: Open BUY - opens one BUY transaction of a specified lot size. Cl
FREE
Magic Trailing
Reni
5 (1)
Utilities
Simple setting Attach Magic SL TP Trailing to single fresh chart and to manage all orders please set SL TP 0 for other Expert advisor . This is Free, if you found this useful please give feedback and 5 STAR (if you need more function on this please feel free do DM) Chart Selection :- if select all chart then EA will manage all chart or if select single chart then EA will manage current chart only Choose Trailing Method :- you can select trailing method how you want to trail Choose SL & TP M
FREE
PSI Close By Hedge Partial Closes
Damyan Malinov
5 (1)
Utilities
PSI  Close by Hedge script closes out balanced trades. It is much more easier and cost efficient to use hedges (limit order by the One Click Trading) to partially exit at better prices. As you get filled and control you break even price and net position with PSI Average Price  the script will close the positions from oldest to newest. It also prints valuable information in the Expert tab about the overall position before and after the script. You can chose to cancel automatically any remaining
FREE
TradeKeeper Lite
Evgeniy Scherbina
Utilities
The utility TradeKeeper Lite can show your profits for different periods and bip a sound when you reach a profit target value. Click the tachometer to quickly switch to the next profit period. There are 5 of them: This Day, This Week, This Month, Last 90 Days and All I Made. With the utility TradeKeeper Pro , available at this link , you can also open trades with a magic number and volume of your choice, trail any orders with a simple trail or iSAR-based trail, as well as close any open trades a
FREE
Ofir Notify for Telegram Light edition
Gad Benisty
3 (2)
Utilities
NEW :    integration with Ofir Signals to send personalized alerts Ofir Notify is a tool which send alerts on trades to Telegram Alert on any event concerning a position : Opening, Closing, modification (SL, TP) Send alerts to Chats, Groups and Channel Alert on Equity change Display Risk, Reward and progress of profit/lost for each position Customization of alerts Sending charts screenshots with alerts Send signals from your indicators or experts Multi-lingual NEW  : version 2 brings integratio
FREE
Current Price MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (1)
Utilities
A simple and useful Current Price Panel, which displays magnified current Bid, Ask prices and spread, movable anywhere on chart window using the mouse. Also provides an option to have as text at a static location showing bid or ask price along with spread, shown at any location on the chart. Allows display as pips or points along with spread highlighted in distinct color if it crosses the threshold point for the previous 100 ticks. Includes an option to show or hide the last digit (pipette) of t
FREE
Garfield Equity Loss Closer
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
Garfield Equity Loss Closer is an expert advisor who will stay in control of the equity / float of the account, when the negative float reaches the amount defined from the inputs, he will close all existing orders. Only one input, it is the negative amount in the currency of your account that you must reach to start closing all positions. Its use is recommended for those expert advisors who use a volume increase system, either hedging (recovery zone) or martingale since sometimes without real
FREE
Script DeleteALL Pending Orders
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilities
Delete All Pending Orders for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
FREE
Risk Controller Free
Georgii Garanin
Utilities
This is a fully functional evaluation version for working on "CADCHF". Full version - Risk Controller If there are active deals on the account when the robot is launched, then all of them except CADCHF will be closed! Risk controller is a tool allowing you to automatically control orders, losses and emotionally motivated actions. Main advantages Limitation of the total account loss. When the MinimalDepo value is reached, any trade will be closed. Limitation of losses per day. Limitation of los
FREE
ABCMarketsControldemo
Svetlana Dzikovskaya
Utilities
ABCMarketsControldemo is a demo version of the ABCMarketsControl utility that manages already opened trades on any symbol by moving them to a breakeven when the price reaches a certain level. Besides, if the price goes further in favorable direction, the utility moves Stop Loss and Take Profit accordingly. You can check the utility operation in the strategy tester on any symbol on a period from January 1 to December 21, 2017 by setting the time_start_buy_demo and/or time_start_sell_demo paramete
FREE
Gann Drawer SQ9
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
Utilities
Interactive Gann Drawer of Square 9 (Temporary free download for the 1st 20 users) This Expert Advisor (EA) turns Gann’s Square of 9 method into a dynamic and interactive trading tool . It automatically calculates and draws key amazing accurate support and resistance levels on your chart all based on a point in history that you choose by just clicking on the chart. If you just want to see it drawing and analyzing and open you trades yourself  use this version. But if you want the same tool that
FREE
Technical analysis Dashboard
Igor Zizek
4.1 (10)
Utilities
Display rectangles and trendlines list from  Trading box  Technical analysis tool. Objects are ordered in the list by pip distance that is difference between object price and Bid price. With this tool you will know which chart to look for next trading opportunity. No more switching between charts and searching for trades where price is close to rectangle zone or trendline support resistance level. Sorted Rectangles and Trendlines by pip distance -  If you are trading on multiple charts, then th
FREE
Symbol changer MT4
Nguyen Quoc Hung
5 (2)
Utilities
- The Symbol Changer Utility for MetaTrader is a tool that enables traders to switch between various symbols on the MetaTrader trading platform easily and quickly. - It is designed to change the symbol of the current and all open chart windows and the timeframe of the current chart window (by clicking the button). - The tool retrieves symbols from the Market Watch, displaying only the necessary symbols in the market watch.
FREE
AQ RiskOptimizer
HIT HYPERTECH INNOVATIONS LTD
5 (1)
Utilities
Risk Optimizer is the absolute solution for applying risk management on your account. Bad risk management is the main reason that causes traders to lose money. Risk Optimizer calculates and suggests the correct lot size for each position according to your personal, customized risk profile. You can give directly your preferred risk as percentage (%) for each position or you can trust our algorithms to calculate and optimize according to your risk category selection. But it is not only that! Selec
FREE
SkyStarAssistant
Minh Huyen Nguyen
Utilities
Assistant for placing orders, closing orders, creating SL TP orders with tradingstop.  Suitable for Scalping. Helps Traders place orders and close orders quickly. 1. Magic_mn ==> Ea number.2. total_buy ==> Buy order number. 3. total_sell  ==> Sell order number. 3.TrailingStop_ON ==>   ON/OFF .     4.TrailingStop ==> Poin profit protection. 5. GMT ==> Time GMT.                  6. ShowEach ==> Show Profit on the chart. 7. Statistical ==>Statistics are allowed 8.Statistical_time_frame ==>  Profit
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
FxEasyTradedemo
Patrick Chalindar
Utilities
Manage your risk and make your trading easier This is a free demo of Fx Easy Trade. It works without restrictions, it is only limited to 20 trades. The full version is available here . With Fx Easy Trade you can create orders easily and system will calculate automatically the position size, create statistical report, draw supports and resistances on all timeframe you have in one click, create alerts, send notification, scan the market, etc. More details below. Define your risk in euro or dollar
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (422)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilities
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
Utilities
Discover Instant Trade Copying with the Revolutionary X2 Copy MT4. With just a 10-second setup, you'll get a powerful tool for syncing trades between MetaTrader terminals on a single Windows computer or VPS with unprecedented speed - under 0.1 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced professional, X2 Copy MT4 offers flexible settings to perfectly match your trading needs. It's the ideal solution for those looking to maximize their profit potential. Try it today and see why it's the
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 4 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators, Expert Advisors (EAs), and scripts, operating as conveniently as with standard charts. Unlike standard tools,
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticat
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Click and Go Trade Manager
Victor Christiaanse
5 (8)
Utilities
Click and Go Trade Manager, the ultimate solution for seamless trading execution. With a simple click on the chart, you can effortlessly define your stop loss, entry price, and target levels. No more hassle of inputting values manually - it's made incredibly intuitive and easy. Embedded risk management is a key feature of our Trade Manager. We understand the importance of protecting your investments, which is why the Click and Go Trade Manager incorporates risk management. When placing orders,
NextGen Trade Manager AI
Bernhard Schweigert
Utilities
BLACK FRIDAY – 50% OFF NOW! Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance their precis
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (24)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilities
Closing positions in MetaTrader 4 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function. You can enable the Virtual stops (Separate Order) , Calculating and closing for BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , Enable trailing for profit ( Trailing Profit) Close on total profit and loss in deposit currency, points, or % of the balance. The application is designed for use on any account t
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
Utilities
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilities
Partial Closure EA MT4   allows you to partially close any trade on your account, manually by a chosen percentage of the lot size and/or by trade ticket, or automatically at specified percentages of the TP/SL level, closing a percentage of the initial lot size across up to 10 take profit and 10 stop loss levels.  It can manage all or selected trades in your account by specifying or excluding certain magic numbers, comments, or symbols. Tip: Download the free demo version of the Partial Closure E
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (84)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
Revenge Trading Protector
Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
5 (1)
Utilities
Revenge Trading Protector is a simple but effective tool for traders who can fall victim to revenge trading. Being a day-trader myself, I understand the psychological aspect of revenge trading and the desire to cover the losses. So, I developed this tool (that I use myself too) to be 100% sure I’m able to remain patient after a loss and not make irrational trading decisions. When you take a loss, the Revenge Trading Protector EA prevents you from opening another order (either limit order, sto
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilities
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
More from author
StochRSI
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
5 (1)
Indicators
The   Stochastic RSI   indicator (StochRSI) is essentially an indicator of an indicator. It is used in technical analysis to provide a stochastic calculation to the RSI indicator. This means that it is a measure of RSI relative to its own high/low range over a user defined period of time. The Stochastic RSI is an oscillator that calculates a value between 0 and 1 which is then plotted as a line. This indicator is primarily used for identifying overbought and oversold conditions.
FREE
VWAP Intraday Free
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
4.75 (4)
Indicators
The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. VWAP is calculated by adding up the dollars traded for every transaction (price multiplied by the number of shares traded) and then dividing by the total shares traded. You can see more of my publications here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller
FREE
Nermal Round Levels
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
5 (3)
Indicators
Nermal Round Levels is an indicator of round numbers in the form of a grid drawing horizontal lines. You can use it in many ways ... as it could be activating for an expert advisor to enter the market, confirmation of entry for your strategy, entrance area, mark areas of important levels, possible rebounds and others. Place it in your chart and verify as the price respects those round levels. Inputs GridSpace linecolor lineStyle
FREE
Minimal MT5 to Discord
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
Send signals to your Discord channel in a simple way. Enjoy. All instructions on YouTube video, this don't need a large description. I add unnecessary text that Metatrader asks me for: Once upon a time, in a quaint little village, there lived a curious and adventurous young girl named Lily. Lily had big, bright eyes that sparkled with excitement, and she loved exploring the enchanted forest that bordered her home. One sunny morning, Lily decided to embark on a special adventure deep i
FREE
One Click Close All Script
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
5 (1)
Utilities
One Click Close All is a script that when thrown on any chart will automatically close all orders regardless of the asset or what type of orders they are, it will close everything much faster than a human could. You will find paid versions of the same style of this script, but read carefully and you will see that it performs the same function ... here you have it for free, enjoy it.
FREE
Stop and Reverse Martingale EA
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
4 (1)
Utilities
Stop and Reverse Martingale EA is an expert advisor that integrates the following inputs within it: Start lot size Lot multiplier Take profit distance in points Take profit distance in points *this input is a stop loss, is misspelled within the code of the EA Magic number A and B Start cycle with round number The distance of round number  Daily maximum orders per cycle and close all Daily loss (maximum orders per cycle when this last order hit the stop loss the EA close all orders in the same m
FREE
Auto Stop Trail And Profit
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
5 (1)
Utilities
Auto Stop Trail And Profit is an expert advisor that monitors orders, when it detects that one has been placed, on the same chart that has been activated or on all assets, depending on its configuration, it will place its respective stop loss, take profit and perform trail stop loss (in a classic way, keeping a distance or "step by step"). You can see more of my products here: www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller
FREE
Reverse Hedging EA
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
This EA is literally a reverse of Recovery Zone Assistance, as its name says ... It is an assistant, an expert advisor that monitors all the orders for the asset in which it has been placed, no matter if that order was by some other expert advisor or by the trader placed on the Manually, he will start his work after each order that is negative. Find  Recovery Zone Assistance on  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68909 This Expert Advisor is based on this sistem on video "Recovery Zone" on
FREE
Odie Trade Manager
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
Odie Trade Manager EA is a simple semi-automatic (two in one) assistant for a manual trader, when having a losing trade the EA begins its work in the form of a martingale or hedging (recovery zone) to leave it in breakeven or positive, it depends on its configuration. For professional traders and gamblers . Adapt it to your strategy, MANAGE YOUR RISK CORRECTLY  and all your operations will be positive. TEST ON STRATEGY TESTER WITH YOU STRATEGY AND CREATE YOUR SET FILE AND...  GOODBYE LOSSES.
FREE
Garfield Equity Loss Closer
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
Garfield Equity Loss Closer is an expert advisor who will stay in control of the equity / float of the account, when the negative float reaches the amount defined from the inputs, he will close all existing orders. Only one input, it is the negative amount in the currency of your account that you must reach to start closing all positions. Its use is recommended for those expert advisors who use a volume increase system, either hedging (recovery zone) or martingale since sometimes without real
FREE
Simply Trailing Stop EA
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
Simply Trailing Stop is a simple Expert Advisor that automatically trails stop on the chart that has been activated. It can be used as a complement to orders placed manually or through another expert advisor that does not perform a trailing stop, you only have to activate it in a new chart, not in the same one in which you already have your expert advisor but it will not work. You can see more of my products here: www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller
FREE
Master Order Sender MT5
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
This Expert Advisor captures and sends information about all open positions to a REST API server in real-time using HTTP POST requests. It is ideal for building synchronization tools, external monitoring systems, or custom trade copier solutions. What does this EA do? Iterates through all active orders in the account. Compares current positions with the previously sent ones. If any change is detected (SL, TP, price, symbol, volume, type, etc.), it sends updated information to the defined endpoi
FREE
Recovery Zone Assistance
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
Recovery Zone Assistance, as its name says ... It is an assistant, an expert advisor that monitors all the orders for the asset in which it has been placed, no matter if that order was by some other expert advisor or by the trader placed on the Manually, he will start his work after each order that is negative. This Expert Advisor is based on this sistem on video "Recovery Zone" on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJz4E7VyeSw. See more products on:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/
FREE
Martingale Assistance
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
3 (1)
Utilities
Martingala Assistance, as its name says ... It is an assistant, an expert advisor that monitors all the orders for the asset in which it has been placed, no matter if that order was by some other expert advisor or by the trader placed on the Manually, he will start his work after each order that is negative. See more products on:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller .
FREE
Slave Order Receiver CSV MT4
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
This Expert Advisor works as a slave in a trade copier system. It reads trading instructions from a CSV file and replicates the orders in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. It is designed to work with a master EA that writes trades to the same file. The EA continuously monitors the file for updates and synchronizes the local terminal by opening, modifying, or closing trades accordingly. What it does: Reads trade data from a CSV file located in the Common Files directory Parses order ID, symbol, order ty
FREE
Master Order Sender MT4
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
This Expert Advisor captures and sends information about all open positions to a REST API server in real-time using HTTP POST requests. It is ideal for building synchronization tools, external monitoring systems, or custom trade copier solutions. What does this EA do? Iterates through all active orders in the account. Compares current positions with the previously sent ones. If any change is detected (SL, TP, price, symbol, volume, type, etc.), it sends updated information to the defined endpoi
FREE
Simple Strategy Checklist Panel
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
4 (2)
Utilities
Simple Strategy Checklist Panel, as its name suggests, is a panel that works as a checklist, and can place up to twenty lines of text. This was created for traders who want to have their trading plan or to-do list at hand, a simple but useful product for many. I will write this pointless paragraph since Metatrader asks me to put a minimum of 6300 characters, so I also explain that the list can also be used to make purchases from the supermarket! Example bread, milk, flour and much more... Enjo
FREE
Arlene Sessions Backgrounds 2
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Indicators
Arlene Sessions Background is an indicator that draws colored vertical background on the chart depending on your session. You can see the version 1 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68822 You can see more of my publications here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller If you only want to paint a session on your chart, you must set the color "none" to deactivate it.
FREE
Dexter EA
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
1 (1)
Utilities
Dexter EA is a 100% automatic robot that executes random orders of simultaneous buys and sells. For each losing operation, a management with an increase in the lot will begin, better known as “martingale” that will cause the price to fall back to the area where it was established. the profit the robot closes in profit or breakeven, depends on its configuration. I catalog it as a utility even though it works totally automatic because EVERY TRADER'S WORK IS NEEDED to be able to make it work corre
FREE
Minutes 51
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
On the other hand, we denounce with righteous indignation and dislike men who are so beguiled and demoralized by the charms of pleasure of the moment, so blinded by desire, that they cannot foresee the pain and trouble that are bound to ensue; and equal blame belongs to those who fail in their duty through weakness of will, which is the same as saying through shrinking from toil and pain. These cases are perfectly simple and easy to distinguish. In a free hour, when our power of choice is untram
FREE
Patrick Loquema EA
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
Patrick Loquema is a fully automatic robot, entering the market randomly will always remain with a sell order and another open buy order ... he uses a system similar to martingale, only without keeping open orders, but increasing the volume by multiplying by 1.5 for each new losing order until it closes positively. The only parameters to be changed by the user is the initial lot, of course ... and “Stopp Distance”. Now you ask yourself, and take profit? double the stop ... And what is the multi
FREE
Server Time On Chart
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
Server Time On Chart is a simple indicator that shows the time of the broker's server with hours, minutes and seconds in the lower left corner of the chart's. Within the inputs you can only change the size of the font and the color you want depending on your taste. You can see more of my publications here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller
FREE
Reverse Buttoms
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
Tired of losing and never winning? It has never crossed your mind that if you did everything backwards you would always win, but when you see the orders, or accept that "you put an operation on the contrary" you can't do it right? Here is the solution if you are an expert in losing like me. A panel of buttons... when you press buy it opens a sell and when you press sell it opens a buy. Clever right? Let's see if that's how we become profitable! You can download more of my products here: htt
FREE
Arlene Sessions Backgrounds
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Indicators
Arlene Sessions Background is an indicator that draws colored rectangles on the chart depending on your session, within the price range that has moved and when the sessions overlap, it will be painted in a color that will be the mixture of the colors of the respective sessions. You can see the version 2 here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68934 Inputs NumberOfDays AsiaBegin AsiaEnd AsiaColor EurBegin EurEnd EurColor USABegin USAEnd USAColor If you only want to paint a session on your
FREE
Close All Pendings
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
Close All Pendings is a simple script that, when thrown on the graph, closes all pending orders that are open, ONLY pending orders, orders already open will not be closed, no matter in which pair it is thrown ... it will close all. It has no inputs, just throw it on the chart and it will run. You can see more of my products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller
FREE
Simply Parabolic SAR EA
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
Simply Parabolic SAR EA is an expert advisor that places orders in favor of the trend changes of the "Parabolic Stop And Reverse" indicator, placing its take profit, stop loss and trailing stop. You can see more of my products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller Inputs: Lots TakeProfit in points StopLoss in points TrailingStop distance in points Step PSAR Max PSAR
FREE
Simple Account Information
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
Show the account information on the chart, change the color automatically depending on the background, it adjusts to each chart and is updated every time the price moves a tick, that's why it is an expert advisor even if it is used as an indicator. Cannot change size. You can see my other products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller
FREE
PBE and Flash
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
This is an expert advisor that works more like an indicator. Its functions are the following: - Print the balance and equity in Arial font size 40 (cannot be changed) - Change chart background and candle colors depending on the close of the previous candle and the current price level. Now... what is this for or what can I use it for? Good. Personally I use it to put it as the main chart while in other charts I leave other expert advisors working, what I care to see is the balance and equity..
FREE
Retxed EA
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
This expert advisor is a reverse version of the operation of "Dexter EA" ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67307 ) which works with the martingale method ... therefore it works in the opposite way. For each positive order, it will open one in the same direction with its respective increase in volume if the trader so wishes, on the side of negative orders, its lot will not increase. Inputs Lot size Multiplier  First order stop loss Profit distance to place a stop limit order  Revert aver
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review