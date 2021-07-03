Simply Trailing Stop EA

Simply Trailing Stop is a simple Expert Advisor that automatically trails stop on the chart that has been activated. It can be used as a complement to orders placed manually or through another expert advisor that does not perform a trailing stop, you only have to activate it in a new chart, not in the same one in which you already have your expert advisor but it will not work.

You can see more of my products here: www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller