VWAP Intraday Free
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price.
VWAP is calculated by adding up the dollars traded for every transaction (price multiplied by the number of shares traded) and then dividing by the total shares traded.
You can see more of my publications here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller
Excellent, thanks!