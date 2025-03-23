Master Order Sender MT4
- Utilities
- Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
- Version: 1.0
This Expert Advisor captures and sends information about all open positions to a REST API server in real-time using HTTP POST requests. It is ideal for building synchronization tools, external monitoring systems, or custom trade copier solutions.
What does this EA do?
-
Iterates through all active orders in the account.
-
Compares current positions with the previously sent ones.
-
If any change is detected (SL, TP, price, symbol, volume, type, etc.), it sends updated information to the defined endpoint.
-
Uses the WebRequest function to send data to an external HTTP API.
-
The payload includes order ID, symbol, order type, volume, open price, SL, and TP.
External Input Parameters:
input string endpointURL = "http://127.0.0.1:80/api/neworder";
- endpointURL : The target server address where the order data will be sent.
-
Requests are sent in application/x-www-form-urlencoded format.
-
This EA is useful for integrating with external systems such as web dashboards, account copiers, or risk management tools.
-
Includes basic error handling for failed HTTP requests.
Recommendations:
-
Use together with a backend that can properly receive and handle POST data.
-
Test in a demo environment before using it on live accounts.
-
Ensure the remote server accepts inbound HTTP requests from MetaTrader.