Master Order Sender MT4

This Expert Advisor captures and sends information about all open positions to a REST API server in real-time using HTTP POST requests. It is ideal for building synchronization tools, external monitoring systems, or custom trade copier solutions.

What does this EA do?

  • Iterates through all active orders in the account.

  • Compares current positions with the previously sent ones.

  • If any change is detected (SL, TP, price, symbol, volume, type, etc.), it sends updated information to the defined endpoint.

  • Uses the WebRequest function to send data to an external HTTP API.

  • The payload includes order ID, symbol, order type, volume, open price, SL, and TP.

External Input Parameters:

input string endpointURL = "http://127.0.0.1:80/api/neworder";
  • endpointURL : The target server address where the order data will be sent.
Key Notes:

  • Requests are sent in application/x-www-form-urlencoded format.

  • This EA is useful for integrating with external systems such as web dashboards, account copiers, or risk management tools.

  • Includes basic error handling for failed HTTP requests.

Recommendations:

  • Use together with a backend that can properly receive and handle POST data.

  • Test in a demo environment before using it on live accounts.

  • Ensure the remote server accepts inbound HTTP requests from MetaTrader.





