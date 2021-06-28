Recovery Zone Assistance

Recovery Zone Assistance, as its name says ... It is an assistant, an expert advisor that monitors all the orders for the asset in which it has been placed, no matter if that order was by some other expert advisor or by the trader placed on the Manually, he will start his work after each order that is negative.

This Expert Advisor is based on this sistem on video "Recovery Zone" on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJz4E7VyeSw.

See more products on: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller.


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Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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TradeDeck
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Indicators
MTF TradeDeck is an all-in-one trading dashboard for MetaTrader 5 that combines multi-timeframe visualization, line-cross alerts, a lot-size calculator, symbol switcher, and Forex session boxes in a single indicator. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Candles (up to 5 TFs):   Compact higher-timeframe candles render to the right of the last price on the current chart. Each TF group is scaled to the visible price range to preserve proportions. Choose which TFs (M1 → MN1) and how many candles per group.
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Stop and Reverse Martingale EA
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
4 (1)
Utilities
Stop and Reverse Martingale EA is an expert advisor that integrates the following inputs within it: Start lot size Lot multiplier Take profit distance in points Take profit distance in points *this input is a stop loss, is misspelled within the code of the EA Magic number A and B Start cycle with round number The distance of round number  Daily maximum orders per cycle and close all Daily loss (maximum orders per cycle when this last order hit the stop loss the EA close all orders in the same m
FREE
TradeDeck Lot Calculator
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Indicators
LotCalc is a minimalist MT5 indicator designed for fast, precise position sizing. Set your risk amount in dollars, click the button, then click your entry and stop-loss levels directly on the chart — the lot size and point distance are calculated and displayed instantly. No clutter, no extra panels, just the one tool you actually need before placing a trade.
FREE
VWAP Intraday Free
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
4.75 (4)
Indicators
The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. VWAP is calculated by adding up the dollars traded for every transaction (price multiplied by the number of shares traded) and then dividing by the total shares traded. You can see more of my publications here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller
FREE
StochRSI
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
5 (1)
Indicators
The   Stochastic RSI   indicator (StochRSI) is essentially an indicator of an indicator. It is used in technical analysis to provide a stochastic calculation to the RSI indicator. This means that it is a measure of RSI relative to its own high/low range over a user defined period of time. The Stochastic RSI is an oscillator that calculates a value between 0 and 1 which is then plotted as a line. This indicator is primarily used for identifying overbought and oversold conditions.
FREE
Nermal Round Levels
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
5 (3)
Indicators
Nermal Round Levels is an indicator of round numbers in the form of a grid drawing horizontal lines. You can use it in many ways ... as it could be activating for an expert advisor to enter the market, confirmation of entry for your strategy, entrance area, mark areas of important levels, possible rebounds and others. Place it in your chart and verify as the price respects those round levels. Inputs GridSpace linecolor lineStyle
FREE
Master Order Sender MT5
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
This Expert Advisor captures and sends information about all open positions to a REST API server in real-time using HTTP POST requests. It is ideal for building synchronization tools, external monitoring systems, or custom trade copier solutions. What does this EA do? Iterates through all active orders in the account. Compares current positions with the previously sent ones. If any change is detected (SL, TP, price, symbol, volume, type, etc.), it sends updated information to the defined endpoi
FREE
Auto Stop Trail And Profit
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
5 (1)
Utilities
Auto Stop Trail And Profit is an expert advisor that monitors orders, when it detects that one has been placed, on the same chart that has been activated or on all assets, depending on its configuration, it will place its respective stop loss, take profit and perform trail stop loss (in a classic way, keeping a distance or "step by step"). You can see more of my products here: www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller
FREE
Server Time On Chart
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
Server Time On Chart is a simple indicator that shows the time of the broker's server with hours, minutes and seconds in the lower left corner of the chart's. Within the inputs you can only change the size of the font and the color you want depending on your taste. You can see more of my publications here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller
FREE
One Click Close All Script
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
5 (1)
Utilities
One Click Close All is a script that when thrown on any chart will automatically close all orders regardless of the asset or what type of orders they are, it will close everything much faster than a human could. You will find paid versions of the same style of this script, but read carefully and you will see that it performs the same function ... here you have it for free, enjoy it.
FREE
Master Order Sender MT4
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
This Expert Advisor captures and sends information about all open positions to a REST API server in real-time using HTTP POST requests. It is ideal for building synchronization tools, external monitoring systems, or custom trade copier solutions. What does this EA do? Iterates through all active orders in the account. Compares current positions with the previously sent ones. If any change is detected (SL, TP, price, symbol, volume, type, etc.), it sends updated information to the defined endpoi
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Odie Trade Manager
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
Odie Trade Manager EA is a simple semi-automatic (two in one) assistant for a manual trader, when having a losing trade the EA begins its work in the form of a martingale or hedging (recovery zone) to leave it in breakeven or positive, it depends on its configuration. For professional traders and gamblers . Adapt it to your strategy, MANAGE YOUR RISK CORRECTLY  and all your operations will be positive. TEST ON STRATEGY TESTER WITH YOU STRATEGY AND CREATE YOUR SET FILE AND...  GOODBYE LOSSES.
FREE
Reverse Hedging EA
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
This EA is literally a reverse of Recovery Zone Assistance, as its name says ... It is an assistant, an expert advisor that monitors all the orders for the asset in which it has been placed, no matter if that order was by some other expert advisor or by the trader placed on the Manually, he will start his work after each order that is negative. Find  Recovery Zone Assistance on  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68909 This Expert Advisor is based on this sistem on video "Recovery Zone" on
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Dexter EA
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
1 (1)
Utilities
Dexter EA is a 100% automatic robot that executes random orders of simultaneous buys and sells. For each losing operation, a management with an increase in the lot will begin, better known as “martingale” that will cause the price to fall back to the area where it was established. the profit the robot closes in profit or breakeven, depends on its configuration. I catalog it as a utility even though it works totally automatic because EVERY TRADER'S WORK IS NEEDED to be able to make it work corre
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Slave Order Receiver CSV MT4
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
This Expert Advisor works as a slave in a trade copier system. It reads trading instructions from a CSV file and replicates the orders in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. It is designed to work with a master EA that writes trades to the same file. The EA continuously monitors the file for updates and synchronizes the local terminal by opening, modifying, or closing trades accordingly. What it does: Reads trade data from a CSV file located in the Common Files directory Parses order ID, symbol, order ty
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Master Order Sender CSV MT4
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
This Expert Advisor monitors all open trades and saves them to a CSV file whenever a change is detected. It’s a lightweight tool for exporting trade data from MetaTrader 4 in real time. What it does: Monitors all open positions on the terminal Detects changes (order type, volume, price, SL, TP, etc.) Writes updated trade data to a .csv file ( TradeCopy.csv ) Includes order ID, symbol, type, lot size, price, SL, and TP Saves files in the Common Files folder for easy access by other applications H
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Simply Parabolic SAR EA
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
Simply Parabolic SAR EA is an expert advisor that places orders in favor of the trend changes of the "Parabolic Stop And Reverse" indicator, placing its take profit, stop loss and trailing stop. You can see more of my products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller Inputs: Lots TakeProfit in points StopLoss in points TrailingStop distance in points Step PSAR Max PSAR
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Arlene Sessions Backgrounds 2
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Indicators
Arlene Sessions Background is an indicator that draws colored vertical background on the chart depending on your session. You can see the version 1 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68822 You can see more of my publications here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller If you only want to paint a session on your chart, you must set the color "none" to deactivate it.
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Simply Trailing Stop EA
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
5 (1)
Utilities
Simply Trailing Stop is a simple Expert Advisor that automatically trails stop on the chart that has been activated. It can be used as a complement to orders placed manually or through another expert advisor that does not perform a trailing stop, you only have to activate it in a new chart, not in the same one in which you already have your expert advisor but it will not work. You can see more of my products here: www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller
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Simple Account Information
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
Show the account information on the chart, change the color automatically depending on the background, it adjusts to each chart and is updated every time the price moves a tick, that's why it is an expert advisor even if it is used as an indicator. Cannot change size. You can see my other products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller
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Minutes 51
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
On the other hand, we denounce with righteous indignation and dislike men who are so beguiled and demoralized by the charms of pleasure of the moment, so blinded by desire, that they cannot foresee the pain and trouble that are bound to ensue; and equal blame belongs to those who fail in their duty through weakness of will, which is the same as saying through shrinking from toil and pain. These cases are perfectly simple and easy to distinguish. In a free hour, when our power of choice is untram
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Garfield Equity Loss Closer
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
Garfield Equity Loss Closer is an expert advisor who will stay in control of the equity / float of the account, when the negative float reaches the amount defined from the inputs, he will close all existing orders. Only one input, it is the negative amount in the currency of your account that you must reach to start closing all positions. Its use is recommended for those expert advisors who use a volume increase system, either hedging (recovery zone) or martingale since sometimes without real
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Arlene Sessions Backgrounds
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Indicators
Arlene Sessions Background is an indicator that draws colored rectangles on the chart depending on your session, within the price range that has moved and when the sessions overlap, it will be painted in a color that will be the mixture of the colors of the respective sessions. You can see the version 2 here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68934 Inputs NumberOfDays AsiaBegin AsiaEnd AsiaColor EurBegin EurEnd EurColor USABegin USAEnd USAColor If you only want to paint a session on your
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Close All Pendings
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
Close All Pendings is a simple script that, when thrown on the graph, closes all pending orders that are open, ONLY pending orders, orders already open will not be closed, no matter in which pair it is thrown ... it will close all. It has no inputs, just throw it on the chart and it will run. You can see more of my products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller
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Simple Strategy Checklist Panel
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
4 (2)
Utilities
Simple Strategy Checklist Panel, as its name suggests, is a panel that works as a checklist, and can place up to twenty lines of text. This was created for traders who want to have their trading plan or to-do list at hand, a simple but useful product for many. I will write this pointless paragraph since Metatrader asks me to put a minimum of 6300 characters, so I also explain that the list can also be used to make purchases from the supermarket! Example bread, milk, flour and much more... Enjo
FREE
Reverse Buttoms
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
Tired of losing and never winning? It has never crossed your mind that if you did everything backwards you would always win, but when you see the orders, or accept that "you put an operation on the contrary" you can't do it right? Here is the solution if you are an expert in losing like me. A panel of buttons... when you press buy it opens a sell and when you press sell it opens a buy. Clever right? Let's see if that's how we become profitable! You can download more of my products here: htt
FREE
Retxed EA
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
This expert advisor is a reverse version of the operation of "Dexter EA" ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67307 ) which works with the martingale method ... therefore it works in the opposite way. For each positive order, it will open one in the same direction with its respective increase in volume if the trader so wishes, on the side of negative orders, its lot will not increase. Inputs Lot size Multiplier  First order stop loss Profit distance to place a stop limit order  Revert aver
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Martingale Assistance
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
3 (1)
Utilities
Martingala Assistance, as its name says ... It is an assistant, an expert advisor that monitors all the orders for the asset in which it has been placed, no matter if that order was by some other expert advisor or by the trader placed on the Manually, he will start his work after each order that is negative. See more products on:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller .
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PBE and Flash
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
This is an expert advisor that works more like an indicator. Its functions are the following: - Print the balance and equity in Arial font size 40 (cannot be changed) - Change chart background and candle colors depending on the close of the previous candle and the current price level. Now... what is this for or what can I use it for? Good. Personally I use it to put it as the main chart while in other charts I leave other expert advisors working, what I care to see is the balance and equity..
FREE
Patrick Loquema EA
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
Patrick Loquema is a fully automatic robot, entering the market randomly will always remain with a sell order and another open buy order ... he uses a system similar to martingale, only without keeping open orders, but increasing the volume by multiplying by 1.5 for each new losing order until it closes positively. The only parameters to be changed by the user is the initial lot, of course ... and “Stopp Distance”. Now you ask yourself, and take profit? double the stop ... And what is the multi
FREE
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