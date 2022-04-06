Simple Strategy Checklist Panel, as its name suggests, is a panel that works as a checklist, and can place up to twenty lines of text. This was created for traders who want to have their trading plan or to-do list at hand, a simple but useful product for many.





I will write this pointless paragraph since Metatrader asks me to put a minimum of 6300 characters, so I also explain that the list can also be used to make purchases from the supermarket! Example bread, milk, flour and much more... Enjoy it!



