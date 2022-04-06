Simple Strategy Checklist Panel
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
Simple Strategy Checklist Panel, as its name suggests, is a panel that works as a checklist, and can place up to twenty lines of text. This was created for traders who want to have their trading plan or to-do list at hand, a simple but useful product for many.
I will write this pointless paragraph since Metatrader asks me to put a minimum of 6300 characters, so I also explain that the list can also be used to make purchases from the supermarket! Example bread, milk, flour and much more... Enjoy it!
You can find more of my products at https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller
Very useful, and easy to use. Thank you!