Arlene Sessions Backgrounds

Arlene Sessions Background is an indicator that draws colored rectangles on the chart depending on your session, within the price range that has moved and when the sessions overlap, it will be painted in a color that will be the mixture of the colors of the respective sessions.

You can see the version 2 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68934





Inputs

NumberOfDays

AsiaBegin

AsiaEnd

AsiaColor

EurBegin

EurEnd

EurColor

USABegin

USAEnd

USAColor





If you only want to paint a session on your chart, you must set the color "none" to deactivate it.