Arlene Sessions Backgrounds
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
Arlene Sessions Background is an indicator that draws colored rectangles on the chart depending on your session, within the price range that has moved and when the sessions overlap, it will be painted in a color that will be the mixture of the colors of the respective sessions.
You can see the version 2 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68934
Inputs
NumberOfDays
AsiaBegin
AsiaEnd
AsiaColor
EurBegin
EurEnd
EurColor
USABegin
USAEnd
USAColor
If you only want to paint a session on your chart, you must set the color "none" to deactivate it.