Patrick Loquema EA

Patrick Loquema is a fully automatic robot, entering the market randomly will always remain with a sell order and another open buy order ... he uses a system similar to martingale, only without keeping open orders, but increasing the volume by multiplying by 1.5 for each new losing order until it closes positively.

The only parameters to be changed by the user is the initial lot, of course ... and “Stopp Distance”. Now you ask yourself, and take profit? double the stop ... And what is the multiplier to increase the volume? 1.5! And no ... you can't change the multiplier.





Default inputs running good in GBPUSD.

POORLY MANAGED MAY RESULT IN A PARTIAL OR TOTAL LOSS OF YOUR INVESTMENT.





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