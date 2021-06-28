Martingale Assistance
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
Martingala Assistance, as its name says ... It is an assistant, an expert advisor that monitors all the orders for the asset in which it has been placed, no matter if that order was by some other expert advisor or by the trader placed on the Manually, he will start his work after each order that is negative.
See more products on: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller.
ottima utilities, solo che avrei messo una spiegazione più dettagliata... a quanto pare sembra che scelga il lottaggio da solo in modalità backtest, quindi non è idonea al backtest