Odie Trade Manager EA is a simple semi-automatic (two in one) assistant for a manual trader, when having a losing trade the EA begins its work in the form of a martingale or hedging (recovery zone) to leave it in breakeven or positive, it depends on its configuration.

For professional traders and gamblers.

Adapt it to your strategy, MANAGE YOUR RISK CORRECTLY and all your operations will be positive.





TEST ON STRATEGY TESTER WITH YOU STRATEGY AND CREATE YOUR SET FILE AND... GOODBYE LOSSES.



Features:

Martingale or Hedging.

Breakeven and trailing stop.

It detects and executes on all orders of the same symbol on which the EA is placed.

Easy to use and install.

Any symbol and timeframe.

Sensitive to broker spread conditions, depending on your configuration.

Buy / Sell buttons for strategy testers.

Recommended for use with ECN / Raw / Low / Small spread accounts and run on a virtual server (VPS) 24/7.