One Click Close All Script

5
One Click Close All is a script that when thrown on any chart will automatically close all orders regardless of the asset or what type of orders they are, it will close everything much faster than a human could.
You will find paid versions of the same style of this script, but read carefully and you will see that it performs the same function ... here you have it for free, enjoy it.
Reviews 1
Lion
419
Lion 2025.11.07 17:07 
 

works like a dream - saved me from a few situations - very good!

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Utilities
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Utilities
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Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
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Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
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Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
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Dexter EA
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
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Utilities
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Utilities
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Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
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Simply Parabolic SAR EA
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
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Arlene Sessions Backgrounds 2
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Indicators
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Simply Trailing Stop EA
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
5 (1)
Utilities
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Simple Account Information
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
Show the account information on the chart, change the color automatically depending on the background, it adjusts to each chart and is updated every time the price moves a tick, that's why it is an expert advisor even if it is used as an indicator. Cannot change size. You can see my other products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller
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Minutes 51
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
On the other hand, we denounce with righteous indignation and dislike men who are so beguiled and demoralized by the charms of pleasure of the moment, so blinded by desire, that they cannot foresee the pain and trouble that are bound to ensue; and equal blame belongs to those who fail in their duty through weakness of will, which is the same as saying through shrinking from toil and pain. These cases are perfectly simple and easy to distinguish. In a free hour, when our power of choice is untram
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Garfield Equity Loss Closer
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
Garfield Equity Loss Closer is an expert advisor who will stay in control of the equity / float of the account, when the negative float reaches the amount defined from the inputs, he will close all existing orders. Only one input, it is the negative amount in the currency of your account that you must reach to start closing all positions. Its use is recommended for those expert advisors who use a volume increase system, either hedging (recovery zone) or martingale since sometimes without real
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Recovery Zone Assistance
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
Recovery Zone Assistance, as its name says ... It is an assistant, an expert advisor that monitors all the orders for the asset in which it has been placed, no matter if that order was by some other expert advisor or by the trader placed on the Manually, he will start his work after each order that is negative. This Expert Advisor is based on this sistem on video "Recovery Zone" on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJz4E7VyeSw. See more products on:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/
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Arlene Sessions Backgrounds
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Indicators
Arlene Sessions Background is an indicator that draws colored rectangles on the chart depending on your session, within the price range that has moved and when the sessions overlap, it will be painted in a color that will be the mixture of the colors of the respective sessions. You can see the version 2 here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68934 Inputs NumberOfDays AsiaBegin AsiaEnd AsiaColor EurBegin EurEnd EurColor USABegin USAEnd USAColor If you only want to paint a session on your
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Close All Pendings
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
Close All Pendings is a simple script that, when thrown on the graph, closes all pending orders that are open, ONLY pending orders, orders already open will not be closed, no matter in which pair it is thrown ... it will close all. It has no inputs, just throw it on the chart and it will run. You can see more of my products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller
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Simple Strategy Checklist Panel
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
4 (2)
Utilities
Simple Strategy Checklist Panel, as its name suggests, is a panel that works as a checklist, and can place up to twenty lines of text. This was created for traders who want to have their trading plan or to-do list at hand, a simple but useful product for many. I will write this pointless paragraph since Metatrader asks me to put a minimum of 6300 characters, so I also explain that the list can also be used to make purchases from the supermarket! Example bread, milk, flour and much more... Enjo
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Reverse Buttoms
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
Tired of losing and never winning? It has never crossed your mind that if you did everything backwards you would always win, but when you see the orders, or accept that "you put an operation on the contrary" you can't do it right? Here is the solution if you are an expert in losing like me. A panel of buttons... when you press buy it opens a sell and when you press sell it opens a buy. Clever right? Let's see if that's how we become profitable! You can download more of my products here: htt
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Retxed EA
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
This expert advisor is a reverse version of the operation of "Dexter EA" ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67307 ) which works with the martingale method ... therefore it works in the opposite way. For each positive order, it will open one in the same direction with its respective increase in volume if the trader so wishes, on the side of negative orders, its lot will not increase. Inputs Lot size Multiplier  First order stop loss Profit distance to place a stop limit order  Revert aver
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Martingale Assistance
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
3 (1)
Utilities
Martingala Assistance, as its name says ... It is an assistant, an expert advisor that monitors all the orders for the asset in which it has been placed, no matter if that order was by some other expert advisor or by the trader placed on the Manually, he will start his work after each order that is negative. See more products on:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller .
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PBE and Flash
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
This is an expert advisor that works more like an indicator. Its functions are the following: - Print the balance and equity in Arial font size 40 (cannot be changed) - Change chart background and candle colors depending on the close of the previous candle and the current price level. Now... what is this for or what can I use it for? Good. Personally I use it to put it as the main chart while in other charts I leave other expert advisors working, what I care to see is the balance and equity..
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Patrick Loquema EA
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
Patrick Loquema is a fully automatic robot, entering the market randomly will always remain with a sell order and another open buy order ... he uses a system similar to martingale, only without keeping open orders, but increasing the volume by multiplying by 1.5 for each new losing order until it closes positively. The only parameters to be changed by the user is the initial lot, of course ... and “Stopp Distance”. Now you ask yourself, and take profit? double the stop ... And what is the multi
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Lion
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Lion 2025.11.07 17:07 
 

works like a dream - saved me from a few situations - very good!

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