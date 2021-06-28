One Click Close All Script
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
One Click Close All is a script that when thrown on any chart will automatically close all orders regardless of the asset or what type of orders they are, it will close everything much faster than a human could.
You will find paid versions of the same style of this script, but read carefully and you will see that it performs the same function ... here you have it for free, enjoy it.
works like a dream - saved me from a few situations - very good!