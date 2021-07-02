Auto Stop Trail And Profit
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
Auto Stop Trail And Profit is an expert advisor that monitors orders, when it detects that one has been placed, on the same chart that has been activated or on all assets, depending on its configuration, it will place its respective stop loss, take profit and perform trail stop loss (in a classic way, keeping a distance or "step by step").
You can see more of my products here: www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller
I was recommended to use this Ea for help getting in on a fast-moving market on M1 especially to get a stop loss and take profit in, that takes too much time manually. Appreciate having this tool and as well as some other good features like trailing stop loss are there as well