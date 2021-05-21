Dexter EA is a 100% automatic robot that executes random orders of simultaneous buys and sells. For each losing operation, a management with an increase in the lot will begin, better known as “martingale” that will cause the price to fall back to the area where it was established. the profit the robot closes in profit or breakeven, depends on its configuration.

I catalog it as a utility even though it works totally automatic because EVERY TRADER'S WORK IS NEEDED to be able to make it work correctly and to fine-tune the inputs over time to be able to survive in the markets.

It does not matter where the price goes ... if your account margin allows it, you will always have profits.





INPUTS BY DEFAULT WORK IN EURUSD PAIR.

If you want to improve its performance, you just have to start changing the inputs and adjust them according to the pair you want and the account size.

POORLY MANAGED DEXTER EA MAY RESULT IN LOSING A GREAT PART OF YOUR CAPITAL.

Try demo account and strategy analyzer before going live.





Features:

First Order Lot.

First Order Profit (pips).

Distance (pips): distance in which the order will be placed that begins the increase in volume.

Average Profit: positive distance that the price must travel to close the cycle of orders already open with the increase in volume.

Multiple lot multiplication after each open order.

Reaches X% negative balance: close all order: a maximum percentage of accumulated loss is placed here for the EA to close all trades and start its trades again.

Keep New Operations: by setting this parameter to false, the EA will stop opening new orders once the profit of each order cycle has ended).

Magic Number.





Recommended for use with ECN / Raw / Low / Small spread accounts and run on a virtual server (VPS) 24/7.