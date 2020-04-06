Super Scalper EA
- Experts
- Tran Thanh Tuyen
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Super Scalper EA is a fully automated trading system that trades on the most popular major currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD on M5 Time Frame. It’s pure Price Action trading, mean reversal system that utilizes peakedness of market distribution to identify trend reversals safely. This Scalping EA uses a unique trading system that combines sophisticated automated trading with user discretion. Super Scalper EA is one most advanced scalping systems. With an Expert Advisor like Super Scalper EA you can instantly start trading, a working system regardless of your own skill level. Difficult calculations and safe money management are handled by the EA. Super Scalper EA is one most advanced scalping systems. Also, one of the key priorities of this EA is to keep the account balance safe.
Advantages
- The advisor is focused on the long term.
- There are no unnecessary customization options, making it easy to use.
- Compatible with most brokers.
- You can start trading with a minimum deposit of $ 200.
- The EA is suitable for both beginners and professionals.
- A unique system for determining the best market entry point.
- Shows high performance.
- Automatic market analysis by author's indicators
- Non-linear algorithm of money management
- Various algorithms for capital protection
- Flexible risk management system.
- Advanced algorithm for entering and exiting the market.
|RECOMMENDATION
|Symbol
| EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD
|Timeframe
|M5
|Account
|ECN
|Minimum deposit
|100
Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick